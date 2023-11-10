THE Special Rescue Force of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Region 11 rescued flooded residents in Bago Gallera, Davao City on Wednesday night, November 8 until early morning of Thursday, November 9.

A heavy downpour resulted in flash flood affecting barangays here from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Flood swept away vehicles and caused significant damage, particularly at Samantha Homes in Barangay Bago Gallera and Susana Homes in Barangay Baliok, Talomo District.

Other barangays affected according to the city government, Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and Baliok Police Station were Bago Aplaya, Talomo Poblacion, Matina Aplaya, Catalunan Pequeño, Ma-a, and Santo Niño.

Residents sought safety on the rooftop of their homes and some affected families evacuated to higher ground and temporary shelters as per instruction of rescuers before the waters went up.



John Christian, from Samantha Homes, said in a Facebook post that he had never witnessed or experienced this since he started living in Samantha Homes. He described this experience as "a hell of a nightmare."

Many affected families posted video clips on Facebook and the Davao City Public Information and Inquiry Facebook page, describing their situation and requesting assistance from authorities.

In a video footage, a woman stranded on a rooftop with her children at Susana Homes was crying as if she was on the brink of death from the rising floodwaters and called for help.

"First time ever binaha sa subdivision namin. Weird kasi taas jud amoa place pero nag flash flood (This is the first time the subdivision experienced a flash flood. It is strange because it is situated on higher ground but flooded)," Jonathan Cadeliña, a resident of Samantha Homes, said.

In another video footage by Retsel Semaj, he recorded a resident trying to swim through the strong current of waters to reach a person he heard crying out for help.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) initially recorded 127 internally displaced families or 454 individuals. No deaths were reported.

As hundreds of families sought help following the above-the-head-level flash flood, hundreds of commuters were trapped in the downtown area due to above-ankle flood on some streets and a knee-deep flood on McArthur Highway in Matina.

