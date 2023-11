© Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu/Getty Images



"There is total agreement between the president, the parliament and public opinion on the issue. We strongly believe Palestine must be liberated from the river to the sea... and that a Palestinian state must be established with holy Jerusalem as its capital."

It is Tunisia's duty to stand with the Palestinians, its president has said...The Tunisian parliament on Thursday began discussing a bill that would define any attempt to normalize relations with Israel as treasonous, citing support for the Palestinian cause.including at "events, demonstrations, meetings, exhibitions and competitions," and in any context, whether "political, economic, scientific, cultural, artistic or sporting" in territory held or occupied by Israel,If adopted, the law would put Tunisian athletes hoping to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics at risk of facing a 10-year ban by the International Olympic Committee, or criminal prosecution at home.Anyone found guilty of "normalization" could face 6-10 years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 Tunisian dinars ($31,553), while repeat offenders could be locked up for life.Speaker of the parliament Ibrahim Bouderbala, in the opening remarks of the session, said:said last month that it was "Tunisia's duty to stand by the Palestinian people" and declared anyone who would normalize relations with Israel a "traitor."Tunisia's moves come as Israeli troops cut Gaza in two as part of ground operations against the militant group Hamas, responsible for the October 7 attack that claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis.The two countries exchanged "interest offices" in the late 1990s, but Tunis severed ties again in 2000, amid the Palestinian uprising known as the Second Intifada.