The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has told Liberation Times that it has provided a full briefing to Congress regarding the February 2023 shootdown of three unidentified objects over North America. Furthermore, the DoD intends to share additional information with the public.Commenting to Liberation Times, DoD spokesperson, Susan Gough stated:However, the DoD, as stated by Gough:The DoD informed Liberation Times that the three unidentified objects, which were shot down by U.S. fighter jets in February, were featured in the most recent unclassified report from its Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) office, known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).This development comes in the wake of recent criticism from commentators who questioned the DoD's justifications for withholding event footage. These criticisms arose because the DoD cited the use of sensitive technology as the reason for not releasing the footage,Journalist Tyler Rogoway commented February 2023 began with the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the East Coast. Then in quick succession, three smaller unknown objects were taken down over North America, thought to be a potential threat to air traffic.All were shot down at the command of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)., which were shot down over Yukon Territory, Lake Huron and Alaska.The most interesting of those objects was the one shot down over Alaska. The Pentagon spokesman, Brig Gen Pat Ryder, told reporters that the object had been travelling at an altitude of 40,000ft (12,190 meters), which is about the same altitude as jet airliners.The object was described as "cylindrical and silver-ish gray" and seemed to be floating, a U.S. official said Asked if was "balloon-like," the official said , "all I say is that it wasn't 'flying' with any sort of propulsion, so if that is 'balloon-like' well -- we just don't have enough at this point."US military pilots sent up to examine the object gave conflicting accounts of what they saw, which is part of the reason why the Pentagon may have been cautious in describing what the object was, according to a source briefed on the intelligence The pilots later gave differing reports of what they observed, according to the source., but not all pilots reported experiencing that.Despite denying that they have identified craft belonging to non-human intelligence, the DoD cannot deny allegations that the AARO has "coordinated the collection and analysis of materials from an unknown origin."Separately, Dr. James Lacatski, who headed a prior U.S. government investigation into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), affirmed recently that the U.S. government possesses a craft of unknown origin and has access to its interior