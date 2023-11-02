Commenting to Liberation Times, DoD spokesperson, Susan Gough stated:
"We do not have further information to share at this time; those cases have been fully briefed to Congress are being prepared for public release."However, the DoD could not confirm whether the forthcoming release of information would encompass imagery or footage, as stated by Gough:
"Further information on those cases will be provided once the information is cleared for public release. I cannot estimate when that will be nor whether it will include imagery."The DoD informed Liberation Times that the three unidentified objects, which were shot down by U.S. fighter jets in February, were featured in the most recent unclassified report from its Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) office, known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).
This development comes in the wake of recent criticism from commentators who questioned the DoD's justifications for withholding event footage. These criticisms arose because the DoD cited the use of sensitive technology as the reason for not releasing the footage, despite the same technology being showcased in recently released footage of a Chinese military intercept.
Journalist Tyler Rogoway commented:
'This is Sniper targeting pod air-to-air footage, the same sensor that was used in the Chinese balloon and unidentified object shoot downs that the DoD says is too sensitive technologically to share even photos from. Yeah, well that clearly is BS as we said at the time.'February 2023 began with the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the East Coast. Then in quick succession, three smaller unknown objects were taken down over North America, thought to be a potential threat to air traffic.
All were shot down at the command of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
Since then, few answers have been provided about the unknown objects, which were shot down over Yukon Territory, Lake Huron and Alaska.
The most interesting of those objects was the one shot down over Alaska. The Pentagon spokesman, Brig Gen Pat Ryder, told reporters that the object had been travelling at an altitude of 40,000ft (12,190 meters), which is about the same altitude as jet airliners.
The object was described as "cylindrical and silver-ish gray" and seemed to be floating, a U.S. official said.
Asked if was "balloon-like," the official said, "all I say is that it wasn't 'flying' with any sort of propulsion, so if that is 'balloon-like' well -- we just don't have enough at this point."
US military pilots sent up to examine the object gave conflicting accounts of what they saw, which is part of the reason why the Pentagon may have been cautious in describing what the object was, according to a source briefed on the intelligence.
The pilots later gave differing reports of what they observed, according to the source. Some pilots said the object "interfered with their sensors" on the planes, but not all pilots reported experiencing that. Some pilots also claimed to have seen no identifiable propulsion on the object and could not explain how it was staying in the air, despite the object cruising at an altitude of 40,000 feet.
Despite denying that they have identified craft belonging to non-human intelligence, the DoD cannot deny allegations that the AARO has "coordinated the collection and analysis of materials from an unknown origin."
Separately, Dr. James Lacatski, who headed a prior U.S. government investigation into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), affirmed recently that the U.S. government possesses a craft of unknown origin and has access to its interior.
Comment: There may be more the the story of the February shootdowns. While the Lake Huron and Yukon ones were most likely balloons, there are questions about the Alaska event. The object was fired upon, but it's unclear whether it was successfully "shot down." The recovery effort was supposed to be easy, yet apparently nothing was found - or if it was, nothing has been revealed about its results. Even if this third object was also a balloon, the amount of secrecy that has surrounded the operation is curious.
