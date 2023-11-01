Earth Changes
New fire season starting: Southern California's Highland Fire forces evacuations as it explodes to 1,200 acres
Fox Weather
Wed, 01 Nov 2023 21:11 UTC
A large wildfire in Southern California continues to rapidly spread after destroying multiple structures and forcing evacuations in Riverside County.
The Highland Fire broke out Monday afternoon near Highlands and Aguanga Ranchos roads, the Riverside County Fire Department said. As of the latest update, the fire is currently mapped at more than 2,400 acres and is 15% contained.
More than 300 firefighters are working to put out the fire that's destroyed at least seven structures and damaged six others as of Tuesday, Cal Fire officials reported. More than 2,300 structures are threatened by the blaze, according to Cal Fire.
One resident told FOX 11 Los Angeles, "There was nothing we could do," as he watched "flames going 50, 60 feet in the air" approaching his home.
Due to the fire, evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in parts of Aguanga, some 100 miles southeast of Los Angeles or 75 miles northeast of San Diego. Additional evacuations have been ordered for areas south of Highway 79 near the border between Riverside and San Diego counties.
The National Weather Service downgraded the High Wind Warning issued for Riverside County on Monday to a Wind Advisory, which expired Tuesday night. However, easterly winds are forecast to remain in the area through Thursday evening, potentially pushing the fire toward the west and southwest.
Peak wind gusts are forecast to reach 40 mph on Wednesday, with the potential for some locally higher gusts, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
The wildfire smoke from the Highland Fire has reduced air quality across Southern California. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for cities including Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, San Marcos and Poway.
Winds will continue to push smoke toward the west and may result in Air Quality Index levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the AQI, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Santa Ana winds were also blamed for several more fires and flare-ups statewide. The Lizzie Fire has burned 100 acres in San Luis Obispo County. Cal Fire confirms that it is 35% contained.
Another fire sparked in Aromas, in San Benito County, on Tuesday morning. The blaze destroyed two buildings and forced nearby families to evacuate in fear the 6-acre fire would spread. At one point, over 1,200 homes and businesses were in the dark after the fire burned several utility poles, which downed the wires.
On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out on San Diego County's Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton. So far, it has charred 1,200 acres in an area called the Whiskey Impact Area, previously used for live fire mortar and artillery testing. A spokesperson at the base said on social media that while smoke is visible, no personnel or structures are threatened.