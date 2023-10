© Ruptly



US to deploy 900 soldiers in Middle East

"In conjunction to the previously announced security assistance for Israel, I can confirm the delivery of two US Iron Dome systems from our inventory to help further bolster Israel's air defense capabilities against rocket attacks."

"In a move to deter the escalation of a broader conflict and enhance the US force protection capabilities, approximately 900 troops have been or are currently in the process of being deployed to the US Central Command [CENTCOM] Area of Responsibility."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US forces at Al-Tanf base, and the Pentagon confirms that American and coalition forces were subjected toafter Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its resistance fighters targeted the US forces at the Al-Tanf base, located on the border triangle between Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, with two drones.Sources reported to Al Mayadeen thatEarlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announcedSources also revealed to Al Mayadeen that theMoreover, the Pentagon announced on Saturday at dawn thatIt stated that American and coalition forces in Iraq were targeted with at least 14 targets and six separate attacks in Syria.Simultaneously, an American website reported that a number of US forces in Baghdad left the city amid escalating attacks against them.Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday the United States' plan to enhance "Israel's" war capabilities amidst the ongoing war on Gaza.Without providing further details, Ryder reported:Ryder also revealed the US' strategic military deployment aimed at stabilizing the tense situation in the Middle East: