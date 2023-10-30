The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its resistance fighters targeted the US forces at the Al-Tanf base, located on the border triangle between Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, with two drones.
Sources reported to Al Mayadeen that "a missile also targeted American forces in Kharab al-Jir in Syria."
Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced the targeting of US forces at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq with a drone, confirming a direct hit.
Sources also revealed to Al Mayadeen that the US military base in the Al-Omar oil field, located northeast of Deir Ezzr Governorate, eastern Syria, was targeted with a missile on Friday.
Moreover, the Pentagon announced on Saturday at dawn that "American and coalition forces were subjected to no less than 20 missile and drone attacks in Iraq and Syria between October 17 and October 27." It stated that American and coalition forces in Iraq were targeted with at least 14 targets and six separate attacks in Syria.
Simultaneously, an American website reported that a number of US forces in Baghdad left the city amid escalating attacks against them.
US to deploy 900 soldiers in Middle East
Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday the United States' plan to enhance "Israel's" war capabilities amidst the ongoing war on Gaza.
Without providing further details, Ryder reported:
"In conjunction to the previously announced security assistance for Israel, I can confirm the delivery of two US Iron Dome systems from our inventory to help further bolster Israel's air defense capabilities against rocket attacks."Ryder also revealed the US' strategic military deployment aimed at stabilizing the tense situation in the Middle East:
"In a move to deter the escalation of a broader conflict and enhance the US force protection capabilities, approximately 900 troops have been or are currently in the process of being deployed to the US Central Command [CENTCOM] Area of Responsibility."
