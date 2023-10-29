mmmmmm
Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 29000 ft (8800 m) altitude or flight level 290 and is moving at 20 kts in E direction.


The full report is as follows:

FVFE01 at 06:01 UTC, 29/10/23 from RJTD
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20231029/0601Z
VAAC: TOKYO
VOLCANO: KLYUCHEVSKOY 300260
PSN: N5603 E16039
AREA: RUSSIA
SUMMIT ELEV: 4754M
ADVISORY NR: 2023/101
INFO SOURCE: KVERT KBGS HIMAWARI-9
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: NIL
ERUPTION DETAILS: ERUPTION AT 20231029/0526Z FL290 EXTD E REPORTED
OBS VA DTG: 29/0540Z
OBS VA CLD: SFC/FL290 N5602 E16034 - N5613 E16044 - N5620 E16238 -
N5603 E16224 MOV E 20KT
FCST VA CLD +6 HR: 29/1140Z SFC/FL290 N5541 E17028 - N5533 E16956 -
N5615 E16531 - N5549 E16229 - N5600 E16037 - N5630 E16239 - N5635
E16700
FCST VA CLD +12 HR: 29/1740Z SFC/FL290 N5523 E17506 - N5317 W17941 -

N5522 E17148 - N5600 E16031 - N5644 E16346
FCST VA CLD +18 HR: NO VA EXP
RMK: VA HEIGHT UPDATED TO FL290 BASED ON GROUND REPORT.
NXT ADVISORY: 20231029/1200Z=