A gold coin minted by a little-known ruler in ancient Britain —— has been found by a metal detectorist and auctioned off in England.The rare coin was discovered in March 2023 in Hampshire county and was auctioned Sept. 28 for 20,400 British pounds ($24,720), Spink auction house said in a series of statements.the statements said. John Sills , an archaeologist at the University of Oxford's Institute of Archaeology who examined the coin before it was auctioned, told Live Science in an email.The coinThis coin isEsunertos, Sills said., and it's possible that the territory controlled by Esunertos included part of, Sills noted.In the time after Caesar's invasions, the political situation in Britain may have been in flux, said Ian Leins, a curator of collections and interiors at English Heritage, a charity that manages the U.K.'s historic monuments. Rome had conquered Gaul by 50 B.C., and the threat of another invasion attempt in Britain loomed.that resulted from the changing political landscape across the channel," Leins, who was not involved with the coin's analysis, told Live Science in an email.Leins said. "If an individual amassed enough power and wealth to extend his/her influence, the striking and issuing of coins was one mechanism by which they could further expand their influence."Esunertos would have been one of these leaders and thus could mint his own coins, although we'll never know whether he actually called himself a "king," Leins said."His position was probably based on contacts, ancestry, land and/or control of resources," Leins said. "The rest is pure speculation... Was he a popular, charismatic, elected leader? Was his authority based on fear or brutality? We will almost certainly never know the answer to these questions!"