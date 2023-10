Following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, it was the impression that ... there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue, let the war continue and Russia gets weaker. They don't care much about the situation in Ukraine.

Putin is a war criminal, he should be suppressed, not negotiated with. And secondly, if you are ready to sign any agreements on guarantees with him, then we are not. We can with you, but not with him, he will still abandon everyone.

"A peaceful settlement obviously did not suit the West, which is why, after certain compromises were coordinated, Kiev was actually ordered to wreck all these agreements."

"There was a legitimate decision by the West to keep striking Putin, to take the 'more aggressive approach'. And as a consequence, they broke off negotiations."

According to multiple former senior U.S. officials we spoke with, in April 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators appeared to have tentatively agreed on the outlines of a negotiated interim settlement: Russia would withdraw to its position on February 23, when it controlled part of the Donbas region and all of Crimea, and in exchange, Ukraine would promise not to seek NATO membership and instead receive security guarantees from a number of countries.

First: Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership. Ukraine cannot meet the conditions anyway.

Second: the problem of language. The Ukrainian parliament has abolished bilingualism. That has to be changed. Third: Donbass remains part of Ukraine. But Donbass needs greater autonomy. A working model would be that of South Tyrol.

Fourth: Ukraine also needs security guarantees. The United Nations Security Council plus Germany should provide these guarantees.

Fifth: Crimea. How long has Crimea been Russian? For Russia, Crimea is more than just a region, but part of its history.

First, Western leaders were concerned that Putin would renege on the agreement - that he would "abandon everyone", in the words of Boris Johnson.



Second, Western leaders felt that with Russia's invasion floundering, there was a chance to "weaken", "press" or "smash" Putin.

In a recent interview with Berliner Zeitung, Gerhard Schröder claims thatAccording to the former German Chancellor, "they first had to ask the Americans about everything they discussed" and "nothing could happen because everything else was decided in Washington".In April of 2022, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the broadcaster CNN Türk:Then in May of 2022, one of Zelensky's "close associates" told the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda thatThen in September of 2022, Putin himself claimed Then in February of this year, the former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet (who served as meditator between the two sides) said in an interview:As Fiona Hill and Angela Stent wrote in Foreign Policy last September:Returning to the recent interview with Schröder, he claims thatSpecifically, he was asked to "convey a message to Putin". Indeed, Schröder is known to be a friend of the Russian President (which in the absence of other evidence would cast doubt on the veracity of his claims). He then liaised with Rustem Umierov , who has a close relationship with Zelensky.The fact that no agreement could be reached was "fatal" in Schröder's viewHe refrains from speculating as to why the Ukrainians were "not allowed" to cut a deal.The existing evidence points to two reasons:Whether these are good reasons can certainly be debated.