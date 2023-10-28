© Olivier Matthys/AFP



The upcoming summit in Malta is seen as a platform for Ukrainian officials to court neutral countries, according to the agency...Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The gathering, which is expected to be attended by representatives of more than 50 nations, will revolve around theAccording to people familiar with the matter interviewed by the agency, participants in the summit, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, will include, among others, members of theAndrey Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's office, said on Friday that it would address several points of Kiev's "peace formula," including food, energy and nuclear security, humanitarian issues, as well as "the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity."which was first floated by Zelensky last year,Russia has repeatedly dismissed the proposal as unacceptable, calling it a sign that Ukraine was not serious about the talks.Bloomberg notes that Beijing's possible no-show at the meeting would be a "disappointment" for Zelensky, who had hoped to drum up support for his initiative at a summit that is seen as a platform for Ukrainian officials toin Denmark in June, and in Saudi Arabia in August. While Russia was not present at either, China attended the latter with Beijing's Foreign Ministry saying at the time thatMoscow has said that it sees no value in Ukraine peace talks that exclude Russia. Commenting specifically on the Malta summit on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it "pointless and counterproductive," adding that those who designed the summit's format rely on "blackmail and threats" to lure in as many neutral countries as possible.Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, China has refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow, suggesting that the crisis was partly caused by NATO's expansion after the end of the Cold War.