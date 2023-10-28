Society's Child
Canadian father files $35 million lawsuit against Pfizer over son's jab-related death
Life Site News
Tue, 24 Oct 2023 16:34 UTC
An Ontario father has filed a $35.6 million lawsuit against Pfizer after his 17-year-old son died after receiving the COVID jab.
According to an October 16 report, New Tecumseth resident Dan Hartman filed a wrongful death lawsuit against vaccine company Pfizer, after he revealed that a U.S. doctor declared that his son, Sean, died as a result of taking the experimental COVID shot.
"On the morning of September 27, 2021, 33 days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination, Sean Hartman was found deceased in his bedroom by his mother," said Sheikh Law lawyer Umar Sheikh in a court filing viewed by the Western Standard.
"The Plaintiff pleads that Sean Hartman died as a result of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination," he continued.
The lawsuit comes after Hartman announced in July that an American pathologist determined that the novel COVID-19 jab was responsible for Sean's sudden death. Sean had received the experimental jab because it was mandated by his local hockey league.
According to Hartman, after his son died, he applied to Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) but was denied.
"They said there is no proof the vaccine killed Sean. There's also no proof that it didn't. In order to appeal, I had to have new medical evidence. Thank God above and all you people who helped me, I do have that medical evidence," noted Hartman.
Sean is reported to have suffered from "multiple" health problems "immediately" after getting the jab. His problems included myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation.
With the lawsuit, Hartman is seeking $35.6 million in damages, specialized damages, prejudgment and post-judgment interest, court costs, and any further relief which the court considers to be just.
According to Sheikh, Pfizer "owed a duty of care to Sean Hartman to accurately inform him of all risks associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination."
Sheikh added that Pfizer breached the standard of care by ignoring and misrepresenting the results of the safety trials by failing to properly record adverse effects and by continuing to distribute the shot to Canadians despite growing safety concerns.
Hartman declared that Pfizer negligently misrepresented the safety of the injection and failed to reveal its known side effects, including myocarditis and pericarditis.
The lawsuit further accuses Pfizer of improper product distribution, as Hartman argues that the jab's risks exceeded the benefits and Pfizer failed to provide adequate and effective warnings and instructions concerning side effects. Hartman further declared that the vaccine testing was inadequate.
Sheikh concluded by saying Pfizer "concealed the fact the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had severe possible risks and outcomes when administered, including but not limited to myocarditis, pericarditis and death, to the public, healthcare providers, and regulatory authorities, including Health Canada."
"The Plaintiff pleads that the wrongful death of his son Sean Hartman was caused by the negligence of the Defendant," he added.
Canadian mainstream media throughout the COVID crisis barely mentioned the fact that the COVID jabs approved for use in Canada and elsewhere are all linked to potential, and sometimes fatal, side effects.
According to studies, post-vaccination heart conditions such as myocarditis are well documented in those who have received the Pfizer jab, especially in young males.
Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) was launched in December of 2020, after the Canadian government gave vaccine makers a shield from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries.
However, only 103 claims out of 1859 have been approved to date, "where it has been determined by the Medical Review Board that there is a probable link between the injury and the vaccine, and that the injury is serious and permanent."
Thus far, $6,695,716 has been paid out to Canadians.
As reported recently by LifeSiteNews, there is evidence that the Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew COVID shots caused serious injuries. However, to combat negative views about the vaccines, the government came up with "winning communication strategies" to convince the public to take the jabs.
Trudeau went so far as to scorn unvaccinated Canadians, punishing those opposing his measures by banning the jab-free from flying, and saying that public places, including restaurants and sports facilities, were of a "small, fringe minority" who held "unacceptable views" and did not "represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other."
Poor Israhell.