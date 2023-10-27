bigfoot footprint
Yeah, I'm not gonna lie ... I got the heebie-jeebies with this one.

A video dropped on YouTube is creating a stir after it shows alleged Sasquatch footprints, an apparent photograph of the legendary monster and a claimed recording of the "devil monkey" (a nickname Virginians give Bigfoot, and according to them, there's multiple "devil monkeys") making noises that you would expect to come from a beast like this — and it's outright creepy as hell.

Rocky Mountain Sasquatch, a YouTube channel that has the dedicated mission to "search for Sasquatch in the Rocky Mountains & Pacific NW," published the clip. The channel noted that the recordings were from three years ago, however, the information was recently provided to them.

"Sasquatch footage, Bigfoot vocalizations and trackway in Virginia," reads the caption posted with the video.

WATCH:


I don't know if this is real or not, but it's a straight up case of the goosebumps either way.

Buuut ... in the skeptics' defense, it does sound like Dory from "Finding Memo."


Hm ... this is a tough one for me personally, because I'm the type to not immediately discount somebody due to me being quite aware of the crazy ish that exists all across this beautiful planet of ours.

With this video, I can't really take the photo seriously, so we'll go ahead and sit that aside, but I'm intrigued by the huge footsteps and the vocalizations. Sure, this could all be a hoax and completely fabricated, but the footprints on the clip don't look man-made and you can tell the audio recording was authentic with blue-collar life and nature going on in the background. And yes, I'm aware of audio editing and how people lie like there's no tomorrow in 2023, but I also can't get over how convincing the guy sounded in a letter.

Plus, it's interesting as hell that Bigfoot could be in my home state of Virginia.

Like I said, I don't know if this is real or not, but this is certainly a case that I'm leaving open.