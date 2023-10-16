NewsReal on Facebook

Last week's multi-site terror attack in southern Israel, and Israel's aerial bombardment of Gaza in response, have divided public opinion like never before. In this NewsReal Joe and Niall again explain why it's extremely unlikely that Israeli security services were caught by surprise, and speculate as to the motives of a 'fifth column' for provoking this almighty maelstrom of hatred and vengeance.* Starts at 03:12 *01:31:38— 62.9 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK.