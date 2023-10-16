israel gaza war newsreal
Last week's multi-site terror attack in southern Israel, and Israel's aerial bombardment of Gaza in response, have divided public opinion like never before. In this NewsReal Joe and Niall again explain why it's extremely unlikely that Israeli security services were caught by surprise, and speculate as to the motives of a 'fifth column' for provoking this almighty maelstrom of hatred and vengeance.

* Starts at 03:12 *


Running Time: 01:31:38

