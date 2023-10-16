mmmmmmm
Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 12000 ft (3700 m) altitude or flight level 120 and is moving at 20 kts in SE direction.


The full report is as follows:

FVFE01 at 05:58 UTC, 16/10/23 from RJTD
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20231016/0558Z
VAAC: TOKYO
VOLCANO: SAKURAJIMA [AIRA CALDERA] 282080
PSN: N3136 E13039
AREA: JAPAN
SUMMIT ELEV: 1117M
ADVISORY NR: 2023/313
INFO SOURCE: HIMAWARI-9
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: NIL
ERUPTION DETAILS: VA CONTINUOUSLY OBS IN SATELLITE IMAGERY
OBS VA DTG: 16/0520Z
OBS VA CLD: SFC/FL120 N3105 E13115 - N3107 E13134 - N3014 E13138 -
N3014 E13125 MOV SE 20KT
FCST VA CLD +6 HR: 16/1120Z SFC/FL110 N2918 E13323 - N2856 E13222 -
N2935 E13200 - N3059 E13224
FCST VA CLD +12 HR: 16/1720Z SFC/FL110 N3026 E13255 - N2838 E13433 -

N2807 E13306 - N2836 E13233
FCST VA CLD +18 HR: NO VA EXP
RMK: NIL
NXT ADVISORY: 20231016/1200Z=