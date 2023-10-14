How quickly did people turn to barter once your city was locked down?

How were trade items valued? If someone wanted to make a trade, who set the terms?

What were the general rules of trade during this time?

If YOU need something then the price is going up. (Do not look like you desperately need something.) Do not offer all that you got in "one hand" or on one try. (Do not go to trade with your best shots altogether, it looks desperate, and you are losing all the advantage then.) Do not ever give a reason for someone to take the risk of attacking you because you have way too cool stuff (or way too much stuff) with you. (Have some amount of food, or ammo, or whatever, do another trade at another time with more of that. Remember people will take chances if they calculate it is a risk worth taking.) Never give info how much of the goods you actually have at home. (The reason is same as above.) Never do trade at your home (unless you trust the person 100%) because you never know to who you are giving valuable information about how much you have, what your home look like, how many people are there (defense) etc. Doing the trade in other traders home might mean that you are at his "playground" (or he is stupid) so you are losing the edge. You are risking of being on unknown terrain. Always try to choose neutral ground somewhere that you can control the situation, giving the opponent the chance to feel safe. (But not safer than you).

Are skills or products more valuable?

What were the top physical items for barter? Do you recommend that people stock up on things specifically for barter? If so, what kinds of things?

Store things of everyday use, nothing too fancy. For example store rice or pasta (if that food is common in your region), lighters, batteries, or candles. Store small things, or in small packages, stuff that is gonna be easy to carry hidden on you, in your jacket, for example, lighters, spices, cigarettes, quick soups... not cannister of fuel, bags of wheat. I am not saying not to store fuel. I am saying it is much better to carry 20 AA batteries to trade then a 20-liter canister of fuel especially because value might be similar. Remember, do not give reason to anyone to take the risk of attacking you because you have something. Think about things that are cheap today, may have multipurpose uses when SHTF, and do not take too much space to store (alcohol pads or condoms for example). Think about things that you can "sell but keep". For example, a solar panel with a setup for charging batteries for people. You are selling charging of batteries to people. NEVER be the "big trader" or the person who has a lot of interesting stuff. Be the small person who is gonna offer good things through the network of a few people. Being big trader means attracting too much attention with too many cool things that you have. Hide your trading activities through a network of other traders. Understand today's value and the value when SHTF. Think about the small things that save lives, antibiotics, anti-tetanus shots, povidone pads [iodine]. For example, candles are really cheap today but will be rare when SHTF. Do not underestimate things that are people addicted to, no matter what you think about it. Cigarettes, alcohol, or coffee (or whatever is case in your region) - the value will go way up. "Store" skills and knowledge. It is best investment. Learn skills that are gonna be valuable like gardening, shoe repairing, clothes making. Maybe you can be the person who has knowledge about natural remedies.

Should you have precious metals as a means for buying goods when the SHTF?

What were the top skills?

Were there markets for bartering or did people mostly do this in private?

How did you remain safe when trading goods and services? What were the risks?

What are some myths about barter that most people think are the truth?

Anything to add?

What are your thoughts?

About Selco:



Selco survived the Balkan war of the 90s in a city under siege, without electricity, running water, or food distribution. He is currently accepting students for his next physical course here.



In his online works, he gives an inside view of the reality of survival under the harshest conditions. He reviews what works and what doesn't, tells you the hard lessons he learned, and shares how he prepares today.



He never stopped learning about survival and preparedness since the war. Regardless of what happens, chances are you will never experience extreme situations as Selco did. But you have the chance to learn from him and how he faced death for months. Read more of Selco's articles here.

