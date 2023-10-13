mmmmmm
6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Friday, October 13, 2023 03:44 AM
Your time: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 4:44 AM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - western Indian-Antarctic Ridge
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

4 km depth