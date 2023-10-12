In the United States, Hurricane Ida made landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds up to 75 mph. The resulting high tides caused extensive coastal flood damage from Texas to Louisiana. Meanwhile, in India, heavy monsoon rains triggered severe flooding and mudslides that claimed over two dozen lives across the country. In South Africa, a similar weather system brought record-breaking rain which led to widespread power outages as well as road closures due to landslides.
The incredible amount of water and unexpected hailstorms also damaged a significant amount of crops in the Northern Hemisphere, as in the case of Valencia, Spain, where 54,000 acres were destroyed, causing losses of 43 million euros.
Excessive rainfall also damaged large areas of crops in the United States, Canada, India, Australia, China and parts of South and Southeast Asia.
Other flooding events worth mentioning this month:
- Shenzhen, China - Record 18 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours
- Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil - 37 dead after unusually heavy rain and floods
- Central Greece - Unusual heavy rain and floods caused widespread damage - 10 dead (2nd event in 3 weeks)
- Astara, Iran - 10 inches of rain in just 12 hours
- Turkey's Black Sea region - Deadly flash floods triggered 1000 landslides
- New York City, US - Spain - 9.4 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Massachusets, US - 11 inches of rain in just 6 to 7 hours
- Arizona, US - 4 inches of rainfall in just 2 hours
- Jalisco, Mexico - Sudden floods eave 7 people dead and 9 missing
All this, and more, in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary:
