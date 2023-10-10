Five sightseers died and another is missing after a river flooded over the weekend in a popular tourist site in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba, local authorities said on Monday.The bodies of four people, two men and two women, were found Sunday by residents and rescuers in the district of Tablas Monte, the site of the tragedy. The fifth body was discovered Monday near a waterfall, confirmed local police.Troops participating in the rescue efforts will remain in place until the missing person is located, said Bolivian Deputy Minister of Civil Defense Juan Carlos Calvimontes at a press conference.The sightseers arrived in Tablas Monte on Saturday and