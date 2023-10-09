Landslides and flash floods from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in northern Vietnam killed three people and left one missing, according to the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control on Monday.Three dead people in landslides were from Yen Bai Province, and the missing person was from Thai Nguyen Province, Vietnam News Agency reported.Continuous heavy rain led to extensive flooding, erosion, and prolonged traffic congestion on a number of national highways and provincial roads. Hundreds of houses were also inundated.