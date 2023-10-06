The Green New Death
Corey's Digs
Thu, 21 Sep 2023 00:00 UTC
Despite their failed predictions of climate catastrophe over the years, the propaganda campaign has paid off, as a vast segment of the population emphatically supports funding so-called "green" projects. The climate doom boondoggle has swindled trillions in taxpayer funds from the working-class multitudes into the pockets of the powerful and wealthy few. Turns out the climate hoax was always a thinly disguised ploy to launder money, consolidate wealth and power, and justify government land grabs.
Yet the decades-long indoctrination has also bred an army of zealots who hold deeply anti-human beliefs about climate catastrophism with religious fervor. And an unwitting pubic has been unceremoniously initiated into a new incarnation of an age-old death cult once practiced in secret by the self-described elites that has gone mainstream in the form of depopulation for the sake of saving the planet.
Built on a crumbling foundation of broken promises, manipulation, hypocrisy, and lies, one of the greatest deceptions to ever sweep across the planet has left nothing but a legacy of death and destruction in its wake. From the disastrous fires in Maui to the global war on farming, Green New Deal policies have earned the more appropriate title of a Green New Death.
Fires & Explosions The Maui Fire
The devastating fires in Maui are the latest in a long series of disasters brought on by dangerous, anti-human climate cult practices. The catastrophic fires that ripped through Lahaina likely killing hundreds, many of whom were children, were primarily the result of government malfeasance rather than natural disaster.
Aside from criminally negligent emergency management decisions such as the failure to alert Lahaina residents of impending danger using the world's largest outdoor siren system or the government-imposed roadblocks that thwarted their escape from the firestorm, the list of environmentalist policies that led to the Maui catastrophe is long.
Maui County officials failed to invest in the management of invasive dry grasslands that overtook abandoned sugar plantations after warnings that their years-long neglect created a tinderbox in the Lahaina area. Instead, the government prioritized "green" investments over the safety and reliability of Hawaii's infrastructure. In 2015, state legislators passed the nation's first law mandating 100% renewable energy in Hawaii by 2045, diverting Hawaiian Electric's attention towards "green" energy investments instead of fire risks that plagued their power grid.
As the fire raged through Maui, water was withheld for more than five hours by the director of Hawaii's Commission on Water Resource Management, who was apparently more concerned about "equity" than saving the lives of Lahaina residents. While the firestorm ravaged homes, the Obama-backed bureaucrat refused a request to divert water unless a local farmer was first consulted about the impacts of the water diversion. In the aftermath, the state argued in a Hawaii Supreme Court petition (which was denied) that an Environmental Court decision to reduce water supply in the area led to the lack of water firefighters desperately needed to put out the fires.
Now the vultures are encircling the land of Lahaina amidst the carnage that has rendered survivors of the blaze homeless. While the governor has stated he is "thinking about ways for the state to acquire that land," predatory developers are attempting to gobble up valuable real estate from desperate victims of the disaster.
Skepticism abounds about the future of Lahaina since the devastation conveniently cleared the way for "sustainable development" of a dystopian smart city in pursuit of the local government's "Cities Race to Zero" pledge to meet UN 2030 Agenda and Paris Climate Agreement goals.
At every level, it has become clear that Maui residents were sacrificed at the hands of government officials who value climatism over the preservation of human life and dignity.
The Carr & Camp Fires
The deadly Carr and Camp fires of California should have been a wake-up call to state and local governments nationwide. The devastation caused by the fires was most certainly due in large part to dangerous environmental policies and obstructive bureaucracy.
In July of 2018, a ferocious blaze known as the Carr fire began to rip through 229,000 acres of California's landscape, destroying nearly 1,100 homes and killing 7 people, 3 of whom were firefighters. It was the most destructive fire in the history of the National Park System and the 9th most devastating fire in California's history.
Just a few months later in November of 2018, another monstrous inferno scorched 153,000 acres, destroying more than 18,000 structures, and killing 85 people (with 1 person still missing.) It was the deadliest fire in United States history since 1918, until it was recently surpassed by the fires that tore through Lahaina, and it remains the most deadly and destructive fire in California's history.
In both events, every level of government was fully aware of the fire risks yet refused to take the necessary steps to preserve life by preventing the catastrophes.
In the case of the Carr fire, inadequate funding and obstruction of fire prevention practices through lengthy reviews and environmentalist pushback in public hearings, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, over permits to clear the brush along roadsides led to overgrowth along California highways that would inevitably fuel the firestorm. And overregulation of permits meant that controlled burns were restricted to only a handful of days in the year under California's air quality law.
In the case of the catastrophic Camp Fire, renewable energy investments took precedent over the safety and reliability of the existing power grid, much like the recent Maui fires. California's Renewables Portfolio Standard required that 50% of the state's overall electricity must be derived from renewable sources by 2030, and Senate Bill 100, which passed just prior to the massive blaze, mandated that 100% of California's electricity convert to renewables by 2045.
State officials pressured California's Pacific Gas & Electric company (PG&E) to redirect resources from electric grid maintenance in pursuit of meeting ambitious "green" energy goals. And in the year leading up to the deadly disaster, PG&E allocated $44 billion toward renewable energy purchase agreements while investing only $1.5 billion in maintenance expenses to prevent fires. The billions diverted to the renewable energy boondoggle could have been distributed to much needed repairs of the power grid, and PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 separate counts of manslaughter over faulty equipment they claim started the fire.
However, there is an abundance of skepticism about the real causes of the recent fires in California and Maui, and theories of arson or directed energy weapons have circulated amidst a growing distrust of the government to exploit catastrophic fires as a means to push more climate alarmism.
Regardless, the fact still remains that years of mismanagement and neglect due to environmental policies were a leading cause of the spread of the fires that torched hundreds of thousands of acres, wiped whole towns off the map, and snuffed out more than 90 precious lives.
The Satartia CO2 Pipeline Explosion
Climate zealots have demonized CO2 as the culprit of menacing climate doom, though over 1600 scientists and industry professionals have signed a joint declaration stating, "There is no climate emergency," and CO2 is crucial for the survival of mankind. But the survival of *most* of mankind is not of concern to worshipers of the climate cult who hold deeply anti-human beliefs, and sacrificing human lives for the sake of eliminating evil carbon dioxide is a price they are perfectly willing to pay. Dangerous carbon capture projects are underway around the country, despite warnings by a little-known community called Satartia.
In February of 2020, inhabitants of Satartia, Mississippi witnessed a plume billowing into the sky from an explosion of a CO2 pipeline that snaked beneath the ground of their quiet town. Within a matter of moments, the foul-smelling green fog rendered nearby residents unconscious, convulsing and unable to breathe.
Calls poured into the 911 center from confused and terrified locals as the pipeline spewed noxious gas for four hours. Emergency response vehicles were crippled by the CO2 lingering in the air. The carbon dioxide displaced the oxygen in the air necessary for combustion engines to work, disabling means of escape or aid. First responders were perplexed. "It looked like you were going through the zombie apocalypse," said the county's emergency director, as disoriented drivers abandoned their cars and wandered aimlessly in the dark. Though operators at Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines were immediately notified of the rupture, they failed to alert local emergency responders of the imminent dangers.
Although only 42 residents occupy the small community of Satartia, 45 people were hospitalized and about 250 were evacuated from the surrounding area. Years later, many still suffer from debilitating side effects of their exposure to the poisonous fumes. Some depended on oxygen tanks for several months after the disaster, while others continue to battle chronic respiratory problems. Some victims of the catastrophe are still plagued with headaches, muscle tremors and cognitive issues.
Denbury boasts that it is the "leader in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage," with "the world's largest CO2 pipeline network." Their pipeline near Satartia funnels carbon dioxide contaminated with hydrogen sulfide from Mississippi's Jackson Dome volcanic cavity to an oilfield over 30 miles away for enhanced oil extraction. The rotten egg odor of the hydrogen sulfide forewarned Satartia residents, likely saving lives, as the CO2 leak would otherwise have been odorless and extreme exposure could have asphyxiated victims without warning.
The Satartia incident was the first known mass poisoning from CO2 pipes in the world, and it has become a harbinger of what's to come for the Biden regime's scheme to expand carbon capture networks nationwide.
While the self-described carbon capture leader, Denbury, currently owns or operates 1,300 of the existing 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., transporting about 240 million cubic feet of carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery, the company intends to capitalize on the burgeoning carbon capture industry as the Biden regime's Department of Energy is eager to build out a spiderweb of pipelines across the country.
The $1.2 trillion monstrosity known as the "Build Back Better" Infrastructure Bill set aside $12 billion for carbon management projects, squandering $251 million for carbon capture in seven states last May and another $1.2 billion in August. Likewise, the laughably entitled "Inflation Reduction Act," which was nothing more than a Biden regime spending spree to the tune of $783 billion, greatly extended tax credits to support the expansion of the carbon capture industry.
Despite the facts that CO2 pipelines pose significant hazards, remain under-regulated, have a failing tracking record, and waste billions of taxpayer dollars, so-called "experts" claim another 60,000 miles of CO2 pipes must spread across the United States by 2050, while other "experts" argue the pipes would have to exceed the capacity of the current petroleum pipelines, which reach 2.6 million miles, to have any perceived impact on climate change.
At any rate, the warnings by the people of Satartia, Mississippi have fallen on deaf ears as the Biden regime plows forward with their plans to build carbon capture networks, which will inevitably put many more Americans in small towns across the country at risk of another deadly CO2 explosion.
Electric Vehicle Fires
Fires and explosions have plagued the electric vehicle industry as well, and fire departments are ill-prepared to handle their widespread use, as the lithium-ion batteries pose unique fire hazards that endanger the lives of citizens and first responders. Lithium-ion battery fires are known to burn faster, hotter, and longer, oftentimes reigniting, or even exploding.
Last June, flames engulfed an e-bike shop in New York's Chinatown that swiftly spread to the apartments above, killing four and seriously injuring two others. The FDNY Commissioner remarked that, "The sheer volume of fire is incredibly dangerous. It can make it nearly impossible to get out in time." In April, the lithium-ion battery of an e-bike sparked a firestorm of a multi-family unit in Queens, where a father and three of his children narrowly escaped. Two of his children perished in the flames. The FDNY chief stated, "the way these fires occur, it's like an explosion of fire." In August, yet another fire caused by a lithium-ion battery claimed the life of a 93-year-old woman in Queens.
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise, especially in large cities like New York. In 2022, New York City responded to 220 flames induced by these batteries, which resulted in the deaths of six people and so far in 2023, thirteen others died from 108 similar disasters. "In all of these fires, these lithium-ion fires, it is not a slow burn; there's not a small amount of fire, it literally explodes," the FDNY Commissioner remarked, adding, "It's a tremendous volume of fire as soon as it happens, and it's very difficult to extinguish and so it's particularly dangerous."
While the "experts" claim that EV fires are "rare events," the reality is that electric vehicles make up about 1% of automobiles on American roads, and as their market share increases, so will the number of disasters. "The more [lithium-ion] batteries that surround us the more incidents we will see" stated the vice president of the Fire Safety Research Institute. Making matters worse, is the murky data to support claims that EV fires are rare. The National Fire Incident Reporting System has historically merged combustible engine and EV fires together, and the fire data of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is slim, outdated, and limited to deadly highway crashes.
Despite the myriad of problems they present, the market for electric vehicles has gained ground. The roughly 3.5 million electric and hybrid vehicles registered in America in 2022 is six times greater than in 2016. And the Biden regime has set aggressive targets for half of all new vehicles sold in the country to be electric by 2030, placing pressure on automakers to crank out EVs, with less focus on first responder training for the unique fire hazards that they pose.
Aside from the tendencies of lithium-ion batteries to spark a chain reaction of "thermal runaway" resulting in fires or explosions, the push to force EVs onto the public is "doomed to fail" over a number of other problems facing the EV industry. For starters, they're too expensive and it could take up to a decade for drivers, who are saving on gas, to break even. Then there's the issue of infrastructure. There simply aren't enough charging stations to meet that kind of demand. And even if there were, it would place serious strain on the power grid, bringing EV drivers to a screeching halt. Last year in California, residents were pressured to avoid charging their EVs under threats of rolling blackouts amidst a heatwave that caused a surge in demand on the grid. This came just the state announced their plans to place even more pressure on the power grid by banning the sales of gas-powered cars by 2035. Several other states planned to follow suit, but the House passed a bill to prohibit states from limiting the sales of gas-powered vehicles.
And what about the scarcity of minerals to make the lithium-ion batteries or dependence on our adversary, China, which dominates the supply chains? More importantly, do climate zealots even care about the horrors of child labor in the cobalt mines of the Congo that feed into those supply chains? The Democratic Republic of the Congo provides about 70% of the world's supply of cobalt to produce lithium-ion batteries that power phones and electric vehicles. Up to 2,000 modern day slaves, ridiculously referred to as "artisanal miners," die each year under barbaric conditions. The truth of the matter is that the EV industry is powered by "blood batteries," just so oblivious environmentalists can feel virtuous about somehow "saving the planet."
The caution signs are all around us. But tunnel-visioned climate alarmists insist we must race down this road to disaster while all the casualties incurred along the way drift out of focus.
Freezing & Famine Europe's Energy Crisis & The Great Texas Freeze
The deaths of thousands of Europeans are at the hands of policymakers over disastrous climate and energy policies that have been compounded by the proxy war against Russia. Climate doomsdayers in power created a perfect storm for an energy shortage in EU countries which drove electricity prices through the roof, shut down scores small businesses, and forced citizens to use firewood to heat their homes last winter.
By some estimations, up to 68,000 Europeans may have died last winter due to high energy prices. One study found that among all European countries, there were about 149,000 excess deaths from November 2022 to February 2023, a rise of 8%, and those countries with the highest excess deaths also suffered from drastic increases in fuel costs. (The study, however, did not take into consideration the number of excess deaths due to the Covid injection.)
Nonetheless, it's safe to assume that thousands of senseless deaths were brought on, in part, by inadequate heating. "High energy prices can cost lives," the study remarked, adding that policymakers "discourage people from heating their homes properly, and living in cold conditions raises the risk of cardiac and respiratory problems." Were it not for the relatively mild winter last year, the casualties could have been even higher.
Demand for firewood in Germany last year climbed so dramatically that there was none left to buy, and German citizens took matters into their own hands by cutting down trees ahead of the winter months. The energy shortages Germany has faced have been largely self-inflicted due to a series of failed policy decisions by the climate zealots in charge.
Before March 2011, the country obtained 25% of its electricity from 17 nuclear reactors, but moved to shut down nuclear power plants in the years to follow, with the last three remaining plants closed in April of this year. As a result, Germany became increasingly dependent on Russian fossil fuels, which abruptly dried up amidst the proxy war. (Of course, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines didn't help matters.)
Meanwhile, climate alarmists have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into Germany's version of the Green New Deal, selling nonsensical utopian dreams of somehow generating 80% of their electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. And Europe's energy supply continues to face volatility as we head into another cold season, spelling potential catastrophe yet again for their citizens.
Prioritizing investments in "green" energy over mitigating risks is a lesson Texas had to learn the hard way. In February 2021, the state's wind turbines froze up amidst a record-breaking winter storm known as "The Great Texas Freeze." To be fair, the storm also took natural gas, coal, and nuclear power plants offline, which made a greater impact. Officials failed to require them to weatherize equipment, even after a devastating winter storm caused blackouts ten years prior. But the catastrophe that plunged millions of Texans into freezing darkness served as a cautionary tail for placing focus on unreliable energy sources rather than on shoring up vulnerabilities in the existing grid.
While officials confirmed the death toll from the freeze reached 246, others estimate the storm claimed the lives of up to 700. The husband of one victim stated over a lawsuit he filed against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) that, "They didn't want to spend the money to fix the system... It's negligent homicide." Facing blowback from the power grid failure, lawmakers placed mandates on power plants to winterize and the governor directed immediate action on "the development and maintenance of adequate and reliable sources of power, like natural gas, coal, and nuclear power."
Texas, which is abundant in natural resources and the leading producer of natural gas, had prioritized wind energy over the previous 15 years, and wind power became the fastest-growing sector to supply energy to their power grid. In 2015, the Texas power grid received 11% of its energy from wind and by 2020 that share increased to 23%, surpassing coal as the second largest energy sector to feed into Texas' power grid following natural gas. Despite the deadly storm that forced the failures of wind energy into the national spotlight in 2021, Texas led the country that same year in new renewable energy projects and the state now leads the country in wind energy production.
In the aftermath of the storm, the CEO of one Texas power company told lawmakers part of the problem is that, "We are replacing a lot of assets that can perform when you ask them to with renewables." And he likened the closures of fossil fuel power plants in recent years while renewable facilities were opened to "watching a train wreck happen" in slow motion.
Apparently, as for many of the policymakers in power, their religion of climatism has taken precedence over the warmth of our homes on a frosty night or even our survival through winter.
Farming in the Netherlands & Sri Lanka
Of all the casualties incurred by anti-human climate cult policies, the global war on farming is by far the most lethal. Government land grabs of vast swaths of farmland and drastic reductions in fossil fuels that provide fertilizer, power equipment and transport produce to feed a world of 8 billion people could lead to mass starvation around the globe. Yet the very serious potential of food shortages and famine is of little concern to environmental zealots who believe humans are the cause of looming climate catastrophe and depopulation is a necessary evil.
The Netherlands have become the testing grounds for the globalists' war on farming, as farmers in the country, which is a leading exporter of agricultural products, are systematically being forced off their lands. Up to 3,000 Dutch livestock farmers, which the climate catastrophists in control have deemed to be "peak polluters," may lose their family lands and livelihoods. In May, the EU approved a scheme to compel Dutch farmers to give up their lands through buyouts of up to 120% of their value. As for the farmers who hold out, they risk forced removal. The Dutch government said last year that if the voluntary buyout scheme fails, "forced buyouts" would follow.
The removal of Dutch farmers from their lands is part of the EU's Natura 2000 scheme, which is the "largest coordinated network of protected areas in the world," spanning across 18% of EU lands and encroaching on Dutch farms which have been demonized as evil polluters. The Dutch government aims to slash emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50% by 2030, thereby devastating the livestock sector. By 2030, the ruling class in the Netherlands plans to reduce livestock by a third. Furthermore, the EU is committed to aggressive targets for globalist control over 30% of all lands and waters within its borders for "conservation" by 2030. More than 100 countries around the world, including the U.S., are preparing to do the same.
The war on farming, which brought Dutch farmers into the international spotlight, has been exported to nations worldwide. While the criminal climate cartel targets agriculture for creating 33% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, this death cult makes no consideration for agriculture sustaining the lives of 100% of the global population. Radical government measures to reduce emissions in the agricultural sector imposed by environmentalist elites will inevitably lead to poverty and starvation on a scale never seen before in our lifetimes. To imagine the impacts of such policies, we need only to look to Sri Lanka as an example.
Drastic government mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Sri Lanka's agricultural sector was a major factor in the island nation's humanitarian crisis of extreme inflation, poverty, and hunger, which led to political unrest. In April 2021, the Sri Lankan president imposed a nationwide ban on the importation and use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The more than 90% of farmers in the country who depended on chemical fertilizers were forced to go organic. In a 2018 World Economic Forum article, the prime minister boasted about how his transformative policies would make the country richer by 2025 and the country celebrated a near perfect ESG score just prior to its collapse. But the globalists' praise meant nothing to the people of Sri Lanka who suffered immeasurably from their government's failed policies.
The agricultural sector of Sri Lanka makes up a critical part of their economy. Up to 70% of their population financially depends (directly or indirectly) on the country's agricultural yields. The nation consistently proved to be self-sufficient in the production of rice, a staple of their diet, using nitrogen fertilizer. And Sri Lanka depends on tea as a top export for revenue. The mandates devastated the production of both. Within six months, rice yields fell by 20% and the country was forced to buy $450 million in rice as domestic prices soared by 50%. Tea exports crashed by 18% to their lowest levels in 23 years. Food prices skyrocketed by 80%, their annual inflation rose to an all-time high of almost 55%, half a million Sri Lankans were plunged into poverty, and the country went bankrupt.
Struggling to survive amidst historically high food and fuel prices, the people of Sri Lanka had enough. They rose up in mass, occupying the presidential palace, and forcing the president to flee and resign. Conveniently, the former prime minister and WEF acolyte assumed the role as the new acting president and shortly thereafter, forced a digital ID system onto citizens for gas rationing.
A paper entitled "Challenging 'Net Zero' with Science," written by top climate scientists of the CO2 Coalition, remarked that the calamity brought on by climatism in Sri Lanka is a "red alert," adding that "'The world has just witnessed the collapse of the once bountiful agricultural sector of Sri Lanka as a result of government restrictions on mineral fertilizer.' The government of Sri Lanka banned the use of fossil fuel derived nitrogen fertilizers and pesticides, with disastrous consequences on food supply there. If similarly misguided decisions are made eliminating fossil fuels and thus nitrogen fertilizer, there will be a starvation crisis worldwide. It is critical to repeat: Eliminating fossil fuel-derived nitrogen fertilizer and pesticides will create worldwide starvation. And scientifically there is no risk of catastrophic global warming caused by fossil fuels and CO2." The report estimated that the elimination of fossil fuels and implementation of Net Zero policies would leave half of the global population, 4 billion people, without enough food to eat.
The globalists' war on the food supply in the name of "saving the planet" can only be described as criminal, diabolical, genocidal, and downright evil.
Final Thoughts
From the devastation in Maui to the worldwide war on farming, we are witnessing the Green New Death sweep across the globe like a plague. And if globalists gain power under the guise of perpetual emergencies, then we should expect more engineered catastrophes to push the climate agenda forward. How many more lives will be needlessly extinguished over anti-human policies of the environmental alarmists? At what point will we collectively realize that climate catastrophism is the new face of a very old death cult, and WE are the carbon they want to reduce?