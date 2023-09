© Unknown



"We certainly were surprised by myocarditis and pericarditis and we'll see whether or not over time when we're five years into this, 10 years into this, 15 years into this, whether there's any evidence of residual myocardial disease because the reason you have myocarditis is you're making immune response to your own heart muscle... We'll find out about that over time."

A top vaccine adviser to the U.S. Government has refused to get the latest Covid shot as he warns about the long term impact of myocarditis and other serious side-effects.In a video posted on X (Twitter) by the 'Chief Nerd' , Dr. Paul Offit - a member of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccines committee - said he "didn't get last year's bivalent vaccine" and he's "not getting this year's vaccine" because he believes he is "protected"."We're going to find out about this vaccine over time," he warns, describing the whole approach asthat forced millions of Americans to get the shots or quit their careers.Defending the first New York City vaccine mandate in summer 2021, he animatedly told CNN that "it is not your right as an American citizen to catch and transmit a potentially fatal infection".At that point he did not mention safety worries, so his raising of concerns about myocarditis and other adverse effects is a new development.As Dr. Offit says,. Dr. Offit has been complicit in inflicting this rushed, under-tested technology on America and the world. However, he is a rare example of someone in a key advisory position willing to change his tune publicly. Will others be inspired to follow him?