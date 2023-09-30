In a video posted on X (Twitter) by the 'Chief Nerd', Dr. Paul Offit - a member of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccines committee - said he "didn't get last year's bivalent vaccine" and he's "not getting this year's vaccine" because he believes he is "protected".
"We're going to find out about this vaccine over time," he warns, describing the whole approach as a "novel strategy".
"We certainly were surprised by myocarditis and pericarditis and we'll see whether or not over time when we're five years into this, 10 years into this, 15 years into this, whether there's any evidence of residual myocardial disease because the reason you have myocarditis is you're making immune response to your own heart muscle... We'll find out about that over time."Dr. Offit has previously been a cheerleader, not only for the Covid vaccines but for the vaccine mandates that forced millions of Americans to get the shots or quit their careers.
Defending the first New York City vaccine mandate in summer 2021, he animatedly told CNN that "it is not your right as an American citizen to catch and transmit a potentially fatal infection".
However, he changed his tune at the start of this year when he wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine an article sharply criticising the bivalent vaccines being rolled out at the time, branding them a "cautionary tale".
At that point he did not mention safety worries, so his raising of concerns about myocarditis and other adverse effects is a new development.
As Dr. Offit says, we're going to find out about this vaccine over time. Dr. Offit has been complicit in inflicting this rushed, under-tested technology on America and the world. However, he is a rare example of someone in a key advisory position willing to change his tune publicly. Will others be inspired to follow him?
Comment: Guilty conscience and self-preservation, those are the motives. He knew the detriments long ago.