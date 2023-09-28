mmmm
6.1 magnitude earthquake 59 km from Luganville, Sanma, Vanuatu

UTC time: Thursday, September 28, 2023 14:40 PM
Your time: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.1 - 60 km E of Luganville, Vanuatu
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 6 people