© Apex Mountain Resort



The ski season is still a couple months awayThe first taste of winter arrived on Sept. 20 as Apex Mountain got an early dusting of snow.but this early on it's not likely to hang around to the start of the ski season."It's not anything we get insanely excited about, I mean we're excited but we're not jumping up and down because we know it doesn't last," said Apex Resort general Manager James Shalman. "A couple of years ago we did have three feet of snow fall on Sept. 27, and we lost three-quarters of that before the season."That year was an unusual one with the amount of snow that dropped. Most years from mid-September to early October the ski-hill gets an early dusting of snow.More snow is expected soon, and the countdown is on to the start of the ski season."That's kind of our precursor, that it's on its way," said Shalman. "It's the beauty of living in the Okanagan, the changing seasons we have that allows you to do sports for x amount of time until Mother Nature tells you to move on to the next one."