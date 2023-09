Why Russia cannot impersonate Armenia

Maidan revisited

"One day, one of my colleagues from a fraternal country told me: 'Well, I'm a stranger to you, you won't accept me.' I answered what I had to: 'We will judge not by biography, but by actions.' Then he lost the war, but strangely stayed in place. Then he decided to blame Russia for his mediocre defeat. Then he gave up part of the territory of his country. Then he decided to flirt with NATO, and his wife defiantly went to our enemies with cookies.



Guess what fate awaits him..."

The Pashinyan circle - very close to the Soros crowd - had in fact abandoned Nagorno-Karabakh for at least the past three years.It's fire in Transcaucasia. Literally. All over again.The Tor air defense system of the Armenian Armed Forces near the Khankendi-Khojaly road was destroyed by Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, and all mobile communications were completely cut off in Nagorno-Karabakh.Compare it to the Armenian side, led by Prime Minister Pashinyan: not only they totally lost the information war in a flash but only emitted sparse, incomprehensible communiqués.From the start there were two key questions in the air. Would Baku just be satisfied with the final annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh or would it also attack southern Armenia? To invade an encircled territory would pose no problem - considering that Yerevan, in the past three years, did next to nothing to improve its defense.The crucial fact is that the Pashinyan circle - very close to the Soros crowd - had in fact abandoned Nagorno-Karabakh for at least the past three years (Pashinyan has been in power for five). That directly interferes with the mandate of the CSTO - which in the end is forced to recognize the same facts on the ground; hence CSTO obligations do not apply in terms of "helping" Armenia.All that would change only in case Yerevan decided to keep Nagorno-Karabakh: this means Armenia would take up arms.Russian peacekeeping forces, on site since 2020, have no right to use weapons. They will remain passive - and only react if attacked. Russian command explains that Moscow is tied up by agreements with both Baku and Yerevan and can only act on joint decisions.In the end, it is Russian peacekeepers who will mediate a Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, supposed to start this Wednesday at 13:00 local time. Whether it will be respected is a completely different story.To cut to the chase, Pashinyan's road to power was facilitated with only one objective: play the Hegemon's - and Turkish - game. Turkey, predictably, stated via Erdogan that "we support Azerbaijan".The head of the "Mother Armenia" bloc Tevanyan called for an impeachment of Pashinyan. The National Security Service of Armenia warned about the possibility of mass unrest.Pashinyan in fact was unmistakable: "Armenia will not bow down to provocations and will not fight for Nagorno-Karabakh". This in fact may seal the end of the story.And there's nothing a UN Security Council meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh this Thursday can do to alter the facts on the ground.After a swiftly victory with its mini-blitz, Baku now is sitting pretty, ready to negotiate. Under its own terms, of course: we negotiate only after you capitulate.It's no wonder that it took the ever unplugged Dmitri Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, to perfectly sum up the whole affair:Yet the Kremlin, of course, may have its own - inscrutable - ideas.