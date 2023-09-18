At least ten persons were killed in lightning-related strikes reported from Aurangabad, Gaya, Kaimur, Rohtas and West Champaran districts of Bihar on Sunday evening, officials said.Six persons were killed in Aurangabad while one person died in each of the other four districts namely Kaimur, Rohtas, Gaya and West Champaran.In Gaya,one person was killed while grazing buffaloes at Pratappur village.In Rohtas,another person who was in his farm was killed while one person died near Bettiah, officials said.