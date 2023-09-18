mmmm
In a tragic incident, three persons, including two minor boys, were killed on Sunday afternoon after a lightning struck them when they were watching a football match in an open area in Birual village under Brahmani Tarang police limits here.

The deceased were Bisal Bilung (16), a native of Kerlakhaman, Sunit Oram (17) from Nalaghati village, and Santi Prakash Lakra (30) from Gopadih Kendutola.