The report also covers Covid deaths. However, I'm somewhat sceptical of 'Covid' deaths as many Covid deaths were deaths 'with' Covid not 'of' Covid, so for this analysis I'm only showing the all-cause deaths.
Let's start with all-cause deaths of all people in England over 18 years of age by month from April 2021 to the end of May 2023, as shown in Figure 1.
Let's also just look at the overall situation with regards to vaccination. Bearing in mind that as no one knows how many people live in the U.K., the absolute accuracy of the percentage of the population vaccinated will be an approximation. Our World in Data estimated the level to be about 80% back in September 2022; it hasn't changed a lot since then. When the ONS data series started in April 2021, the ONS estimates about 46% had had at least one dose. These would nearly all have been elderly and vulnerable people.
What we're really interested in is whether the unvaccinated look to have died in their droves. Figure 3 answers this question for all ages. And, of course, the answer is a resounding 'No'. Whilst on these figures the unvaccinated made up 14% of all-cause deaths back in April 2021, when vaccination rates were relatively low, by May 2023 it had come down to just 4%.
Figure 4 shows us the percentage of all-cause deaths among the 90+ age cohort, amongst whom, since May 2021, the unvaccinated have never made up more than 5% of deaths, dropping to 2% in September of 2022.
If you do get tempted to visit the ONS report, do remember to be very sceptical of the 'age-standardised' data. We're back with the issue so eloquently examined by Norman Fenton, Martin Neil, David Spiegelhalter, Tim Harford et al. at various times.
For a quick layman's summary, the issue revolves around not knowing how many people are in any one age group or indeed, how big the population is overall.
Imagine you have an age cohort of 10 million people, but in fact there are 11 million. The NHS knows it's injected 9,750,000 people in that age cohort. Consequently, assuming there are 10 million in the cohort they say they've vaccinated all but 2.5% of them. But, if it turns out there are actually 11 million in the group then there's 11.4% of the population unvaccinated, nearly 5 times as many.
Now, imagine that 2,500 unvaccinated people are recorded as Covid deaths. If we thought there were 10 million in the cohort and 250,000 hadn't been vaccinated it would be assumed that 1% of all the unvaccinated had died. However, if there were really 11 million in the cohort then 2,500 deaths would represent just 0.2% of the 1,250,000 unvaccinated population.
Comment: And thus can statistics be made to dance to any tune one likes, especially when the starting base is so fuzzy.
For good measure, Figure 7 covers the four other age-cohorts covered by the ONS data. No shocks here either - and no Delta spikes.