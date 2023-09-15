depth of 70 meters,

The road that served as the gateway to tourism in Gianyar has plunged to aleaving a hole spanning over 30 meters wide, which has caused a major disruption to access routes leading to Tampaksiring.The famous Tegallalang rice fields are now in the spotlight as a giant sinkhole has appeared at this destination.Local news outlets reported on Wednesday that this cataclysmic event unfolded in the heart of Kedisan Village. Beyond its role in tourism, this route is a lifeline for the local community, linking them to essential markets and educational institutions.The collapse did not stop at the road itself, as the adjacent land also crumbled, resulting in a rupture of the vital irrigation network. Subsequently, a redirection of the water flow was implemented to stave off further erosion.Kadek Juniantara, the head of Banjar Cebok Hamlet in Kedisan Village, said that the initial breach gradually widened until a complete collapse ensued. Village authorities swiftly took action, temporarily sealing off the road, particularly for larger vehicles, given the potential hazards."However, there are still heedless motorists who persist in using this route. Barriers have been put in place and enforced, given that this path serves both as a tourist route and a convenient shortcut," he said on Tuesday.Juniantara recounted that on Monday at about 11pm, the road completely collapsed, resulting in a total standstill of access.Separately, the Sub-District Chief of Kedisan Kelod, I Komang Mahardika, hopes that in the future, the government can realize the construction of a new road. He mentioned that he has approached 13 farmers in the area, and they have agreed to allow their land to be utilized for the road.Meanwhile, Head of Gianyar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) Ida Bagus Suamba stated that his department and the Gianyar Public Works and People's Housing Agency have visited the site of the collapsed road incident.According to local residents' statements, the road started to give way in December 2021, due to extreme weather conditions."This is still under investigation by the PUPR. Based on the study conducted, the estimated cost for repair and bridge construction could reach up to IDR40 billion (US$2.6 million)," he said yesterday.