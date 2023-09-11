No, not yet anyway.
According to The Atlanta Business Chronicle, which broke the story last week, this robot dog will be unleashed on the fans of the Atlanta Falcons when the NFL season starts this month.
The A.I.-powered robot is designed and manufactured by Boston Dynamics and deployed by Evolv Technology, which brags in a propaganda video that this creepy robot will "make guests feel safer at Mercedes Benz stadium."
Here's another video put out by the stadium owners.
These are the same type of robots, mind you, that are used in cities across China to boss people around on behalf of their rulers, the Chinese Communist Party. They scan people's faces everywhere they go and demand a clear shot of your face if it is hidden. But here in America, we don't see a fierce robot dog barking orders, we see a friendly puppy dog. We're made to believe it will be "like walking into a friend's house," the video above says.
In China, some of the robot dogs have been seen armed with guns capable of shooting a disobedient citizen. Oh, but that will never happen in America. We're too civilized for that. Our robots are friendly. We take selfies with them and even dance with them.
Sportskeeda noted that in February, during a pre-Super Bowl concert, performing artist Jason Derulo danced with robodogs on stage, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
And the feedback from fans in Atlanta, the stadium owners say, has been "off the charts positive."
Remember, these transhumanist technocratic mouthpieces ALWAYS use the same language whenever they roll out a new tool to control the masses. It's always one of three words that can be guaranteed to be included in their slick PR campaigns: Safety. Security. Convenience.
Evolv is no different. They will tell any lie to the ignorant masses while laughing all the way to the bank at how stupid most Americans, and most Westerners in general, can actually be.
Here is what Evolv says on its website:
Isn't it nice to know that companies like Evolv are out there "transforming" the way we move through life? Did they ask us if we want our way of life "transformed?" No, but they sure are getting rich off forcing this on us, then telling us how much we will love our slavery."Evolv understands that there needs to be a better way. Through a combination of powerful sensor technology, proven AI, and comprehensive insights, Evolv is transforming the way in which people move through life. We can now screen for threats at an unparalleled ease and speed with digital insights that continually improve a security posture."
Evolve brags that it is using artificial intelligence to "make the world a safer place."
Do you ever wonder that with so many tech firms out there like Evolv bragging about how they keep us safe and secure, why does the world never get safer or more secure? In fact, the opposite is happening.
Arthur M. Blank, owner of Sports & Entertainment LLC, which owns the Mercedes Benz stadium, says the deployment of Benzie the robot is part of a wider push by the Arthur M. Blank Family of Businesses "to become an early-adopter of new modern technologies throughout the stadium." That's a fancy way of saying there will be more artificial intelligence taking over human jobs and monitoring every move of those humans who remain.
"We have to innovate continuously," Blank said. "Do you want to work out here at 2 a.m.? It didn't replace a human. We want to make that clear. We actually added by getting him. I'd rather this be out there. For us it's a walking body cam."
Blank is one of those businessmen who's brilliant at making money but has zero awareness of how these types of structural changes in societies lead to tyranny. Maybe he does understand the big picture but doesn't care, as long as the slaves keep showing up to watch his circus acts.
Eric Young, Mercedes-Benz Stadium's director of physical security and parking, seems a little more honest than Blank. He admitted, "that Benzie's introduction looks a little dystopian and comes out of a sci-fi police state. It's like the Terminator ... It's creepy."
The robot, manufactured by Boston Dynamics, is remotely controlled by Asylon, a robotics firm that offers perimeter security for companies including the U.S. Air Force.
According to ABC, "An Asylon operator stationed in Philadelphia maneuvers Benzie, dubbed a DroneDog, from sunset to sunrise. It sends real-time video with 1080p color and night vision capabilities to security monitors inside the stadium. Its battery lasts 1.5 hours, and it runs in half-hour shifts. The machine docks and charges in an air-conditioned 'dog house.'"
Moreover, "Benzie is meant to tackle dull, dirty and dangerous tasks — lower-level functions like aimlessly patrolling the graveyard shift looking for nefarious acts. They are not meant for the human condition," Michael Quiroga, Asylon's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.
What an arrogant statement. I know guys who thrive in exactly the type of jobs that the elitist Mr. Quiroga dismisses as "dull and dirty."
The robot can also read license plates and sniff for explosives and narcotics, according to the manufacturer's website. It was designed for military purposes and yet here we are, in 2023, celebrating their roll out in civilian settings.
Robot dogs have been rolled out by police departments in New York City, Los Angeles, throughout the United Kingdom and, of course, in China. There's a fine line between the robot dogs used by police and those used by militaries. If the pattern of the last 50 years holds, we will see these police robot dogs become increasingly more like military robot dogs over time.
How would you like to come in contact with this nasty man-made creature?
New York City used drones to spy on residents holding large parties over Labor Day weekend.
More than 27 airports in the U.S. are scanning the faces of airport travelers.
City police departments engage in "pre-crime" analysis where they use surveillance cameras to try to apprehend people suspected of "planning" to commit a crime but have actually broken no laws.
This is not just dystopian. It's demonic. And it will be used increasingly against we the people. If you want a realistic perspective of how the globalist elites intend to use AI, drones and robots in a full-on technocracy, I recommend the book, The Erik Blair Diaries, by John Whitehead.
Jacob Thompson at The Winepress nailed it when he commented: "The dystopian nature of this is coming in so extremely fast it's just unbelievable sometimes to realize it. But since people love their football and their pleasure more then basic liberties, the masses will tolerate more and more of it."
Some will not only tolerate it, they will celebrate it. That's how the beast system presents itself and advances, step by step.
The folks in Great Britain have started fighting back (read here how they have disabled 90 percent of surveillance cameras in some areas). When will we?
LEOHOHMANN.COM NEEDS YOUR HELP: We are in our critical fall fundraising drive that will carry us into the new year. If you appreciate this site, its independent truth-telling and dot-connecting analysis, please consider helping us out with a donation of any size. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.