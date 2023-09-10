© The Free Thought Project



"The administration coerced the platforms to make their moderation decisions by way of intimidating messages and threats of adverse consequences" and "significantly encouraged the platforms' decisions by commandeering their decision-making processes, both in violation of the First Amendment."

"Nine of the preliminary injunction's ten prohibitions risk doing just that. Moreover, many of the provisions are duplicative of each other and thus unnecessary."

"This Administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections. Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present."

The Biden administrationby trying to pressure social media platforms over controversial COVID-19 content, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans ruled Friday.the appeals court panel, made up of two George W. Bush nominees and one Trump nominee, said thatHowever, in its ruling, the court threw out language from a Louisiana judge in July who had ruled that the government could not contact social media platforms to urge them to take content down.Under the new ruling,The ruling stems from a Louisiana lawsuit that accuses the Biden administration ofThe lawsuit was filed by the states of Missouri and Louisiana, a conservative website owner, and four people opposed to the administration's COVID-19 policy.According to the Washington Post, the ruling said:Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called the ruling a "major win against censorship." He wrote on X, formerly Twitter:The Fifth Circuit also called U.S. District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty's injunction "overbroad," because it prohibited the administration from "engaging in legal conduct." Doughty was nominated by Trump. It added:A White House official spokesperson told the Washington Post:Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.