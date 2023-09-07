Earth Changes
A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Chile
ABC News
Thu, 07 Sep 2023 09:06 UTC
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 8:48 p.m. local time, and its epicenter was 41 kilometers (25 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile. The quake had a depth of 41 kilometers (25 miles).
Chile's national emergency office did not report any damages or injuries.
Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.
The Associated Press
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Three people rescued off Australian coast after yacht damaged by multiple shark attacks
- Large waterspout spotted off coast of Greek island
- Five killed following deadly flash flood in Istanbul, Turkey
- Brazil - Thousands displaced, 37 dead after storms and floods in Rio Grande Do Sul (UPDATES)
- A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Chile
- US forcing 'fight to last Ukrainian' - Kremlin
- UK house prices fall at fastest rate since 2009 - when country was in 'depths of a financial crisis'
- Ukraine threatens Poland & EU with legal action over extended grain export ban
- Saving the Iraqi Jews in 1950: The (fake) "race against time" vs Near East Air Transport
- What the Left did to our country
- US' Blinken visits Kiev amidst failing offensive, Zelensky claims coincidental bombing of Donetsk market that killed 17 that same day was Russia
- Major disruption again at UK airports as 'national security incident' declared by terrorism dept after prisoner escapes London jail
- Russian official is seriously injured along with his son when Ukrainian bomb hidden in his mobile phone explodes
- The 'world majority' now sees the Ukraine conflict as an example of declining European and North American power
- Now the UK government wants to control your kitchen fridge or send you to jail
- Pentagon is using Artificial Intelligence to police 'narratives' that represent threat to government
- Doomsday for the Buck? "A reserve currency is no longer needed"
- Obama's Biden scandal: When did the 44th president know about his VP's foreign business dealings?
- GoFundMe freezes donations for The Grayzone, sparking free speech debate
- Ellen Brown: More banks to fail? Not in North Dakota
- US forcing 'fight to last Ukrainian' - Kremlin
- US' Blinken visits Kiev amidst failing offensive, Zelensky claims coincidental bombing of Donetsk market that killed 17 that same day was Russia
- The 'world majority' now sees the Ukraine conflict as an example of declining European and North American power
- Pentagon is using Artificial Intelligence to police 'narratives' that represent threat to government
- Doomsday for the Buck? "A reserve currency is no longer needed"
- Obama's Biden scandal: When did the 44th president know about his VP's foreign business dealings?
- GoFundMe freezes donations for The Grayzone, sparking free speech debate
- Best of the Web: Hotel Ukraine: 'Sure, check-out any time, but you can never leave'
- Armenia's Three Latest Anti-Russian Provocations Risk Sparking Another Karabakh Conflict
- The next crisis is anyone's guess, but the government is ready to lockdown the nation
- Documents link Georgia DA Fani Willis to massive election fraud and money laundering RICO enterprise
- Gabon's military leader is sworn in as Head of State after ousting the president last week
- N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
- Elon Musk hits Anti-Defamation League with suit for $22 BILLION: 'Trying to kill X by falsely accusing it and me of being anti-Semitic'
- Trump prosecutor Fani Willis' dad was top Black Panther who called cops 'enemy'
- Giraldi on BRICS: Is the almighty US dollar about to take a fall?
- Gov't files on Prince Andrew's business trips to be kept secret until 2065
- Western officials to warn UAE against trading with Russia as oil trading breaks records
- China's Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 summit in India, Putin has already declined invitation
- NATO's noble liars on Israel, pervasive rape in Haiti and Mexican stand-offs in the Himalayas
- UK house prices fall at fastest rate since 2009 - when country was in 'depths of a financial crisis'
- Ukraine threatens Poland & EU with legal action over extended grain export ban
- What the Left did to our country
- Major disruption again at UK airports as 'national security incident' declared by terrorism dept after prisoner escapes London jail
- Russian official is seriously injured along with his son when Ukrainian bomb hidden in his mobile phone explodes
- Now the UK government wants to control your kitchen fridge or send you to jail
- Ellen Brown: More banks to fail? Not in North Dakota
- 61 'Stop Cop City' Antifa militants indicted on RICO, other charges in Atlanta
- New Texas law drops the hammer on drunk drivers who kill a parent - they'll be made to pay
- My Palestinian mother-in-law and the generation of survivors
- Bill Gates is funding a scheme to cut down 70 million acres of forests in North America
- 90% of online content may be AI-generated garbage by 2026
- In Argentina, organized groups are looting stores for food as inflation exceeds 100%
- Cultural diversity on display again in Sweden
- Oil prices surge to 10-month high as Saudi, Russia extend supply cuts
- Joe Rogan claims Biden scandals are being exposed 'on purpose': Democrats 'want to get rid of him'
- Italian ex-premier says French missile downed an airliner in 1980 by accident in bid to kill Gadhafi
- Germany's banking regulator BaFin hit by cyberattack
- Investor home purchases crash 45%, sharpest decline since 2008 threatens housing bubble
- Ulez: 171 reports of vandalised cameras logged by Met Police in two weeks
- Saving the Iraqi Jews in 1950: The (fake) "race against time" vs Near East Air Transport
- Siberia's Por-Bazhyn complex built in 775AD was Manichean monastery, new study reveals
- Nation-states as 'business models': Ukraine as another neoliberal privatization exercise
- Complete neolithic cursus discovered on the Isle of Arran, first full example ever found in Britain
- Shipwreck hunters find fully intact remains of doomed 156-year-old schooner
- Archaeologists have uncovered oldest Roman forum in Hispania, at the site of a named unknown city
- Nose ornament made from human bone found at Maya archaeological site in Palenque
- New ancient ape from Turkey challenges the story of human origins
- 2,000-year-old wooden bridge that once linked England and Wales discovered
- Palaeogeneticists analyse a 3,800-year-old extended family
- Longest stretch of Ancient Jerusalem's upper aqueduct discovered
- Paleolithic artists incorporated natural rock formations into cave painting designs, stereoscopic imaging reveals
- How the Soviets used common criminals to destroy the regime's enemies
- Buffalo slaughter left lasting impact on Indigenous peoples
- New ancient ape from Türkiye challenges the story of human origins
- Cave excavations in Turkey uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life
- On collective security: An interview with historian Michael Jabara
- 4,000 year old network of ceramic water pipes reveal complex engineering capabilities of neolithic peoples of China
- Flashback: This week we time travel to 1530 and Geneva
- 3rd Century CE Hirota civilisation were first peoples of Japan to practise cranial deformation
- Scientists discover 'pure math' is written into evolutionary genetics
- Best of the Web: Possibility of hidden planet '9' in the Kuiper Belt revealed in new research by Japanese physicists
- Nearly a million years ago humans faced a 'close call with extinction'
- Shock retraction of climate science paper showing no climate emergency draws comparisons with climategate scandal
- Silent, disk-shaped UFO seen by 12 United Airlines staff over Chicago airport may hold key to interstellar space travel
- Amateur astronomers spot new impact on Jupiter
- Exploring light neutron-rich nuclei: First observation of Oxygen-28
- Closest supernova in a decade reveals how exploding stars evolve
- Quantum discovery offers glimpse into other-worldly realm
- How plants pass down genetic memories
- Quantum 'yin-yang' holographic image shows two photons being entangled in real-time
- Brain-reading devices allow paralysed people to talk using their thoughts
- Royal Society Lockdown Report authors understand that by ignoring high quality evidence they reach the politically acceptable conclusion
- Researchers fully sequence the Y chromosome for the first time
- Noncoding DNA explains a majority of the heritability of dairy cattle traits, like milk production and fertility
- Mississippi mud reveals secrets of Antarctica's ancient expansion
- India becomes 1st to land probe on moon's south pole, Chandrayaan-3 beating Russia whose recent attempt crashed
- Superhumans with 'Yeti blood': The high-altitude ethnic groups able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
- Russian probe crashes into Moon - Roscosmos
- Another eminent scientist dissents from the 'settled' science on climate
- Three people rescued off Australian coast after yacht damaged by multiple shark attacks
- Large waterspout spotted off coast of Greek island
- Five killed following deadly flash flood in Istanbul, Turkey
- Brazil - Thousands displaced, 37 dead after storms and floods in Rio Grande Do Sul (UPDATES)
- A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Chile
- Two killed in floods in Bulgaria's Black Sea region
- At least 3 people missing as Typhoon Haikui hits eastern, southern China
- 1 dies, 1 goes missing as floods hit central Greece
- 44 injured, thousands left without power as Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan
- Baby killed in dog attack in Nigeria
- Heavy rains cause flash flooding in western Arizona - 4 inches of rainfall in just 2 hours
- Heavy rain in Colombo, Sri Lanka creates massive flooding
- Floods ravage Samsun, Giresun in Türkiye following torrential rain
- Torrential rain in Spain causes major flooding - 9.4 inches of rainfall in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Flash floods following heavy rain in north west Algeria kill at least 8
- Death reported at Burning Man festival in Nevada as thousands of attendees are stranded by monsoon flooding
- Antarctica suffers coldest August since 2002, planes grounded due to extreme freeze
- 2,657 people killed by elephants in last 5 years across India
- 2 killed in elephant attack in Assam, India
- Torrential rain sparks flash floods on Las Vegas Strip as major power outages leave more than 4,000 residents suffering blackouts
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on September 4
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up entire night sky in Turkey on September 2
- Meteor fireball over Japan on August 30
- Meteor fireball blazes through night sky above Grimsby, UK on August 27
- Meteor fireball over Irkutsk Oblast, Russia on August 29
- Meteor fireball over California, Arizona and Nevada on August 28
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on August 27
- Meteor fireball over Montana, Wyoming and Saskatchewan on August 24
- Amazing meteor fireball over Morocco on August 20
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on August 15
- Meteor fireball over England and Wales on August 11
- Meteor fireball over France and nearby countries on August 9
- Meteor fireball over England on August 7
- Meteor fireball over 3 states of Brazil on August 7
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Hungary and France on August 5
- Bright and long meteor fireball streaks across the sky of 6 Brazilian states on August 1
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 6 Brazilian states on July 31
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on July 31
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Can we go from "a variant of no concern" to "the largest vaccination rollout in the UK?"
- Half of vaccinated people never stop producing spike protein, study found
- Australian study warns over parasitic infections after roundworm found in woman's brain
- Paper straws found to contain long-lasting and potentially toxic chemicals - study
- What your hands say about your health
- Individuals feel sex-specific symptoms before impending cardiac arrest, study finds
- UK carries out first-ever womb transplant as sister donates uterus
- USDA is not your friend
- Functions of mysterious human embryo sac discovered
- Will scientific evidence ever silence the pro-mask cult?
- Why we shouldn't worry about the new Covid strains - according to a top virologist
- Florida officials report five deaths from 'flesh-eating' bacteria in Tampa Bay since January
- Meat allergies caused by tick bites: Should you be worried?
- WHO promotes homeopathy as 'integral resource' in medicine
- Groundbreaking ruling: Manufacturer of Remdesivir not shielded by PREP Act for man's injuries
- Canadian parents lose custody of sick child after advocating for alternative medical care
- EPA authorizes release of 2 billion more GMO mosquitoes as reports of malaria surface in states that already released them
- EMFs a possible human carcinogen
- Leprosy cases on the rise after COVID-19 vaccination
- Raising awareness of long COVID 'blue legs' symptom
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- SOTT Focus: My Journey From Illness And Despair Towards Truth And God
- Religious liberty in the United States: An inalienable right
- The cruelty of Canada's euthanasia policy
- Best of the Web: The collapse will be mental
- Do organs have a mind of their own?
- Best of the Web: The psychology of psychopaths - Predators who walk among us
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- Is this humankind's last century?
- Hicks takes direct oversight of Pentagon's UAP office; new reporting website to be launched
- From conspiracy theories to congressional hearings: How UFOs became mainstream in America
- Multiple sources confirm Pentagon's UFO office has coordinated collection and analysis of material from unknown origin
- What's up with America's multi-billion dollar air defense systems?
- Flashback: Ramaswamy all-in on UFOs: 'We can handle the truth'
- On the trail of a unseen killer: Questions linger over unexplained cattle deaths in Colorado
- People vs. Pentagon: The battle for UFO transparency
- Lawmakers want subpoena power in UFO inquiries
- Flashback Best of the Web: Are alien-human 'hybrids' already walking among us? Indeed, claims retired professor David Jacobs
- Bipartisan House group pushes for select committee, classified hearings into UFOs
- Flashback: Dutch publication interviews David Grusch
- Prosectuor reveals what the green 'aliens' in Peru really were
- NASA's approach to UFOs appears remarkably unscientific
- Kirsten Gillibrand wants to know the truth about aliens
- UFO whistleblower David Grusch's health records leaked: Coulthart
- Terrified Peruvian villagers claim they are under attack from 7ft-tall 'aliens' dubbed 'Face Peelers' as they plead with authorities to send backup
- Ryan Graves: My testimony to Congress on UAP was the tip of the iceberg
- A monumental UFO scandal is looming
- Shocking video shows UFO speed through thunderstorm at '2,000mph' as witness says it 'fastest thing I've ever seen'
- Margaritaville orders all little umbrellas to be flown at half-staff
- Trump trial for election interference scheduled to interfere with election
- Republicans debate to see who will lose to Biden in a landslide mail-in vote in middle of night
- Hilary makes landfall, 30,000 plus emails destroyed
- Target attempts to lure back customers with new 'Straight White Male' pride collection
- Tiny Texas border town really sorry to hear about New York City struggling with a few thousand migrants
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
Shiprock, New Mexico, 3 Sept 2023
Quote of the Day
Americans used to roar like lions for liberty; now we bleat like sheep for security.
- Norman Vincent Peale
Recent Comments
Here is a definitive and devastating article by Naeim Giladi, an anti-zionist Jew who fled Iraq with his family at this time for Israel. He...
In short, there is EVIDENCE, in the form of records of ancient scribes and sculptures or physical structures, that are EVIDENCE that those who...
Basically, What a Shit Show. have a nice day
Western capitalist markets always go in cycles. Providers of goods raise prices and profits higher and higher, until elasticity of demand kicks...
PM Pashinyan is a fool. He thinks he can pivot to NATO in order to prompt Christian Russia to take his side against Muslim Azerbaijan. He is...