"At least 20 people were arrested on Tuesday in Córdoba for the looting of at least 12 shops, provincial police said in a statement. In Mendoza, seven were detained, with unrest also reported in Neuquén. In the nation's capital, Buenos Aires City, an attempt to loot shops in Barrio 1-11-14, Bajo Flores, on Monday night was prevented by residents.



Those incidents came less than 24 hours after a large group attempted to loot a supermarket in Río Cuarto, Córdoba Province. At least ten people were arrested for the incident, seven of whom are minors." [source]

From bad to absolute hell

: inflation is above 100%, one of the highest in the world, and 40% of the population lives in poverty

Democracy under attack, or the social fabric undoing?

Who's right?

So, is Argentina on the verge of social collapse?

Fabian Ommar is a 50-year-old middle-class worker living in São Paulo, Brazil. Far from being the super-tactical or highly trained military survivor type, he is the average joe who since his youth has been involved with self-reliance and outdoor activities and the practical side of balancing life between a big city and rural/wilderness settings. Since the 2008 world economic crisis, he has been training and helping others in his area to become better prepared for the "constant, slow-burning SHTF" of living in a 3rd world country.



Fabian's ebook, Street Survivalism: A Practical Training Guide To Life In The City , is a practical training method for common city dwellers based on the lifestyle of the homeless (real-life survivors) to be more psychologically, mentally, and physically prepared to deal with the harsh reality of the streets during normal or difficult times. He's also the author of The Ultimate Survival Gear Handbook.