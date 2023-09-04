gabon coup niger newsreal
© Sott.net
The extraordinary sequence of military coups continues in West Africa, where the small but resource-rich country of Gabon last week overthrew its pro-French 'neo-colonialist' puppet regime of 55 years. What does this all mean? Are these coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon all coordinated? If so, what might Russia or China have to do with them? Will this development affect mass migration to the West? Will NATO intervene to 'protect democracy' in the region? Joe and Niall bring some historical and geopolitical context for answering these questions...


Running Time: 01:33:21

Download: MP3 — 64.1 MB


This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes