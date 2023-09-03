A passerby has caught the moment a meteor flew across the sky in Turkey, causing green flashes of light.Onur Kaçmaz, who was filming, was at a children's park in the evening when the dark sky put on a display of colour.The clip was captured as it passed over the city of Erzurum and Gumushane Province in the east of the country.Clouds appeared to be 'lit up' in the spectacular moment, thought to be caused by a meteoroid entering the Earth's upper atmosphere and heating up due to friction.