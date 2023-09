© Chesnot/Getty Images



"France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment, and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts."

"I think our policy is the right one. It's based on the courage of President Bazoum, and on the commitments of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite all the pressure, despite all the declarations made by the illegitimate authorities."

Paris will continue condemning the coup and supporting Bazoum, who remains Niamey's legitimate ruler, the French president insists...He made the comment in response to the expulsion of French Ambassador Sylvain Itte from Niamey by the new military government that seized power in a coup last month.Speaking to diplomats in Paris about French foreign policy on Monday, Macron stated that, despite the coup leaders' order, the ambassador would remain in Niger.The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, has been attempting to negotiate with Niger's coup leaders, but has warned that, if diplomatic efforts fail, troops would be sent to Niamey to restore democratic rule.Macron called Bazoum's decision not to resign, which has kept him under house arrest since the July 26 coup, "courageous" on Monday. France would not change its stance on condemning the coup and supporting Bazoum, the French president insisted, emphasizing that the ousted leader had been democratically elected.Macron said:France still has 1,500 soldiers in its former French colony, its last remaining ally in the Sahel region in the fight against jihadist insurgencies.