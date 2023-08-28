© Getty Images / Alex Wong

Google is suppressing the 2024 campaign websites of all serious challengers to Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden, a report from the Media Research Center claimed on Thursday.Nor did Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the chief threat to Biden's candidacy from within his own party, appear in the results at all, even though a recent poll had him at nearly 20% in a matchup against Biden.Indeed, the only non-Biden Democrat to feature on the first page was lifestyle guru Marianne Williamson, who has never polled above the low single digits.As of Saturday, the phenomenon appeared to have actually worsened. While Biden's site was the fourth listed on the search engine and Williamson's the fifth, Sanders remained at 12th, while Clinton had actually moved up to 13th.Former Vice President Mike Pence's site was the highest-ranked Republican in a search run on Saturday morning - though even his page was listed several places behind an Atlantic article informing the casual browser that 1996 Republican candidate and now-deceased former Senator Bob Dole's campaign website "is still online."Over a dozen government agencies were found to be issuing content-based censorship orders to social media platforms last year in Missouri v. Biden, leading a judge to issue a restraining order forbidding the administration from contacting the platforms.