A look at the freak weather phenomenonrential rain near the Isle of Wight

A look at the freak weather phenomenon near the Isle of Wight.
An enormous waterspout caused by a freak weather effect was spotted near the Isle of Wight.

Torrential rain over the bank holiday weekend in the UK created the rare phenomenon.

The Met Office said the sea plume appeared on Saturday after a period of heavy rain.

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes but differ slightly as they can only ever be seen over a body of water.