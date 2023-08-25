© Noah Berger



Two studies report considerable improvements in technologies designed to help people with facial paralysis to communicate.Brain-reading implants enhanced using artificial intelligence (AI) have enabled two people with paralysis to communicate with unprecedented accuracy and speed.In separate studies, both published on 23 August in NatureThese devices "could be products in the very near future", says Christian Herff, a computational neuroscientist at Maastricht University, the Netherlands.For the 50-word vocabulary, the BCI worked 3.4 times faster than an earlier BCI developed by the same teamand achieved a 9.1% word-error rate. The error rate rose to 23.8% for the 125,000-word vocabulary. "About three in every four words are deciphered correctly," Willett told the press conference."For those who are nonverbal, this means they can stay connected to the bigger world, perhaps continue to work, maintain friends and family relationships," said Bennett in a statement to reporters.Although the implants used by Willett's team, which capture neural activity more precisely, outperformed this on larger vocabularies, it is "nice to see that with ECoG, it's possible to achieve low word-error rate", says Blaise Yvert, a neurotechnology researcher at the Grenoble Institute of Neuroscience in France."The simple fact of hearing a voice similar to your own is emotional," Ann told the researchers in a feedback session after the study. "When I had the ability to talk for myself was huge!""Voice is a really important part of our identity. It's not just about communication, it's also about who we are," says Chang."The ideal scenario is for the connection to be cordless," Ann told researchers. A BCI that was suitable for everyday use would have to be made of a fully implantable system with no visible connectors or cables, adds Yvert. Both teams hope to continue increasing the speed and accuracy of their devices with more-robust decoding algorithms.Furthermore, the participants of both studies still have the ability to engage their facial muscles when thinking about speaking, and their speech-related brain regions are intact, says Herff. "This will not be the case for every patient.""We see this as a proof of concept and just providing motivation for industry people in this space to translate it into a product somebody can actually use," says Willett.The devices must also be tested on many more people to prove their reliability. "No matter how elegant and technically sophisticated these data are, we have to understand them in context, in a very measured way," says Judy Illes, a neuroethics researcher at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. "We have to be careful with over-promising wide generalizability to large populations," she adds. "I'm not sure we're there yet."doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-023-02682-7