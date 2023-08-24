Earth Changes
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Argentina
Fox News
Wed, 23 Aug 2023 10:51 UTC
The quake occurred at a depth of 353 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, about 80 miles northeast of the provincial capital.
The earthquake took place a few minutes after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 55 miles in northern neighboring Chile, 35 miles east of the town of La Tirana.
Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.
Reuters
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 7 buildings collapse in massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, India
- All eight members of tour party confirmed dead in floods in Moscow
- Tropical Storm Franklin strikes Dominican Republic, killing 1
- Those doctors calling for spreaders of Covid misinformation to be punished should be careful what they wish for
- Extreme weather brings winds, fierce rains to Saudi Arabia's Mecca
- Watch video of waterspout spinning in front of massive Canadian wildfire
- Bear attack hospitalizes 7-year-old boy in North Castle, New York
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Argentina
- BRICS more than doubles number of members
- Tucker's "Debate Night with Donald J Trump" hits 90M views in three hours
- Why we shouldn't worry about the new Covid strains - according to a top virologist
- Alabama ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children upheld by appeal court judges who insist the drugs may not be safe
- People vs. Pentagon: The battle for UFO transparency
- After Hunter's deal imploded, here's what's next from Dad's DOJ
- Former leader's trans court case against UK Green Party is a sign of things to come
- Inside Australia's secretive (and lucrative) fact checking industry behind a foreign-funded bid to censor Voice debate
- New ancient ape from Türkiye challenges the story of human origins
- Noncoding DNA explains a majority of the heritability of dairy cattle traits, like milk production and fertility
- Carlson And Trump Team Up To Upstage Fox's GOP Debate
- House Oversight blows lid off Biden scandal: Emails expose corruption scheme 'without a shadow of a doubt'
- BRICS more than doubles number of members
- Tucker's "Debate Night with Donald J Trump" hits 90M views in three hours
- After Hunter's deal imploded, here's what's next from Dad's DOJ
- Carlson And Trump Team Up To Upstage Fox's GOP Debate
- House Oversight blows lid off Biden scandal: Emails expose corruption scheme 'without a shadow of a doubt'
- How China's economic slowdown became a weapon of psychological warfare
- Dmitry Trenin: The founder members of BRICS face a historic decision as they attempt to reshape the world order
- Pepe Escobar: BRICS Plus-SCO super bloc vs. US Empire
- Prosecutors seek 30-year sentences for Proud Boys leaders in Jan. 6 case
- Poland's President says Russia's moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus 'shifting regional security'
- Wagner boss announces major move 'to make Russia greater'
- Ukraine crisis caused by Western attempts to preserve hegemony - Putin
- BRICS should set up a kiddie table for Western leaders like Macron
- Xi laments West's 'Cold War mentality'
- Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash north of Moscow
- 'Impossible': Ex-NATO General says Kiev has no chance against Moscow
- Russia's Medvedev warns Georgian breakaway regions could be annexed
- Putin: De-dollarization is 'irreversible'
- Best of the Web: Neocon dark money front launches desperate ad blitz as support for Ukraine forever war is cratering
- The EU doesn't know how to not be a vassal of the US any more
- Those doctors calling for spreaders of Covid misinformation to be punished should be careful what they wish for
- Alabama ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children upheld by appeal court judges who insist the drugs may not be safe
- Former leader's trans court case against UK Green Party is a sign of things to come
- Inside Australia's secretive (and lucrative) fact checking industry behind a foreign-funded bid to censor Voice debate
- FIRE to Laguna Beach City Council: Let street performers perform
- TikTok bans explained: Everything you need to know
- Kansas 98-year-old made First Amendment stand as deputies raid home: 'Get out of my house!'
- Lucy Letby to die in jail after 'cynical campaign of child murder'
- Rutgers students face disenrollment over coronavirus vaccine mandate requirements
- Fury as Lib Dems will hold party conference vote on whether 'menstruation is not just a women's issue'
- Fat Bottomed Girls cut from Queen's greatest hits to appease younger audience
- The US exposes its deceitful nature by pretending to help developing countries
- Parents remove their four-year-old daughter from pre-school after she was shown 'Grandad's Pride' book featuring men in bondage gear and trans 'top surgery'
- Clueless: Livid Hawaiians slam Biden for cracking jokes, lying about wife - 'children were incinerated to ash'
- Turbulence in global food markets: soaring costs, export bans, supply chain issues
- Madness: American satirist C.J. Hopkins sentenced in German 'propaganda' speech case
- We won't be fooled again
- Cops accused of beating Palestinian detainee, branding him with Star of David
- Russian scientist who worked on failed moon mission suddenly hospitalised after demanding 'no cover up' over crash
- 70% of Germans want a new chancellor - poll
- New ancient ape from Türkiye challenges the story of human origins
- Cave excavations in Turkey uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life
- On collective security: An interview with historian Michael Jabara
- 4,000 year old network of ceramic water pipes reveal complex engineering capabilities of neolithic peoples of China
- Flashback: This week we time travel to 1530 and Geneva
- 3rd Century CE Hirota civilisation were first peoples of Japan to practise cranial deformation
- Rare gifts 2300 years old discovered in the famous Phoenician city of Carthage
- SOTT Focus: The Cosmic Context of Greek Philosophy. Part Five
- New research on the Middle Neolithic circular enclosure of Goseck
- China's oldest water pipes were a communal effort
- Bronze Age steppe pyramid discovered in Kazakhstan
- 2,000-year-old gold treasure from Iron Age tribe unearthed by metal detectorists in Wales
- The death of George V in 1936 and why it still matters
- Extreme glacial cooling caused extinction of early pleistocene hominins in Europe, new study claims
- SOTT Focus: The Cosmic Context of Greek Philosophy, Part Four
- 3800-years-old Akkadian cuneiform tablet found in Turkey
- Europe's oldest stilt village protected by a barricade of 100,000 defensive spikes uncovered by archaeologists
- 'Sacred place and astronomical observatory': New research on the Middle Neolithic circular enclosure of Goseck
- Archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old steppe pyramid in Kazakhstan
- Database with 2,400 prehistoric sites
- Noncoding DNA explains a majority of the heritability of dairy cattle traits, like milk production and fertility
- Mississippi mud reveals secrets of Antarctica's ancient expansion
- India becomes 1st to land probe on moon's south pole, Chandrayaan-3 beating Russia whose recent attempt crashed
- Superhumans with 'Yeti blood': The high-altitude ethnic groups able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
- Russian probe crashes into Moon - Roscosmos
- Another eminent scientist dissents from the 'settled' science on climate
- Neuroscientists re-create Pink Floyd song from listeners' brain activity
- From bad to worse for Darwinism, as new Cambrian Explosion finds arrive
- New Comet C/2023 P1
- Source of hidden consciousness in 'comatose' brain injury patients found
- Strange, two-faced brain cells confirmed to exist, and they may play a role in schizophrenia
- 100-year-long 'megastorms' on Saturn are creating radio signals that scientists can't fully explain
- Giant Deniliquin structure in Australia may be largest asteroid impact on record
- China achieves 'huge breakthrough' on laser weapons technology
- Scientists at Fermilab close in on fifth force of nature
- 'Virgin birth' ability discovered in crocodiles for the first time ever, another study induces parthenogenesis in flies
- Russia launches first Luna mission in 50 years, will search south pole for evidence of water
- JWST reveals colors of Earendel, most distant star ever detected
- Scientist admits the 'overwhelming consensus' on the climate change crisis is 'manufactured'
- NASA asteroid strike unleashes boulder storm 'as deadly as Hiroshima'
- 7 buildings collapse in massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, India
- All eight members of tour party confirmed dead in floods in Moscow
- Tropical Storm Franklin strikes Dominican Republic, killing 1
- Extreme weather brings winds, fierce rains to Saudi Arabia's Mecca
- Watch video of waterspout spinning in front of massive Canadian wildfire
- Bear attack hospitalizes 7-year-old boy in North Castle, New York
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Argentina
- Tropical storm Hilary: Drone footage shows people rescued by bulldozers, flood damage in California
- Harold: Second US tropical storm in a week drenches Texas
- 'Floodwater up to 3 feet high' Grand Canyon flooding forces evacuations, knocks out power
- Second large sinkhole appears in Cape Town, South Africa a day after the first one
- Best of the Web: Death Valley in California got year's worth of rain in 24 hours - all-time wettest day
- Sinkhole swallows rubbish truck in Cape Town, South Africa
- Two waterspouts erupt over Lake Toba in Sumatra, Indonesia
- Two dead, thousands homeless in Chile after heavy rains
- Arctic aurora season begins earliest in 17 years
- Best of the Web: Cosmic climate change? Neptune's clouds have disappeared, surprising scientists
- Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, causes rivers to overflow on August 15
- River flooding causes emergency in Russia's Buryatia Republic
- Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California as Southwest braces for its wrath - first such storm in 84 years
- Amazing meteor fireball over Morocco on August 20
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on August 15
- Meteor fireball over England and Wales on August 11
- Meteor fireball over France and nearby countries on August 9
- Meteor fireball over England on August 7
- Meteor fireball over 3 states of Brazil on August 7
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Hungary and France on August 5
- Bright and long meteor fireball streaks across the sky of 6 Brazilian states on August 1
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 6 Brazilian states on July 31
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on July 31
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 25
- Daytime meteor streaks across the sky of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 24
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Why we shouldn't worry about the new Covid strains - according to a top virologist
- Florida officials report five deaths from 'flesh-eating' bacteria in Tampa Bay since January
- Meat allergies caused by tick bites: Should you be worried?
- WHO promotes homeopathy as 'integral resource' in medicine
- Groundbreaking ruling: Manufacturer of Remdesivir not shielded by PREP Act for man's injuries
- Canadian parents lose custody of sick child after advocating for alternative medical care
- EPA authorizes release of 2 billion more GMO mosquitoes as reports of malaria surface in states that already released them
- EMFs a possible human carcinogen
- Leprosy cases on the rise after COVID-19 vaccination
- Raising awareness of long COVID 'blue legs' symptom
- Caleb White, 17-year-old No. 3 high school basketball player in Alabama, dies after collapsing on court
- New research reveals secondary microplastics untreated in nature trigger severe brain inflammation
- Research hints at links between babies' microbiome and brain development
- Air Force detects unsafe carcinogen levels at MT nuclear missile base as hundreds of reports of cancer surface
- URGENT: Italian researchers find Covid vaccine myocarditis relapses in teenage boys following apparently complete initial recovery
- World's largest study shows the more you walk, the lower your risk of death, even if you walk fewer than 5,000 steps
- 'Vax-Unvax: Let the science speak' — Why RFK Jr. and I wrote this book
- Man bitten by stray cat contracts infection unknown to science
- Why your sodium to potassium ratio is important
- Girls suffering early puberty spiked during Covid lockdowns, stress & unhealthier lifestyles blamed
- The cruelty of Canada's euthanasia policy
- Best of the Web: The collapse will be mental
- Do organs have a mind of their own?
- Best of the Web: The psychology of psychopaths - Predators who walk among us
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- People vs. Pentagon: The battle for UFO transparency
- Lawmakers want subpoena power in UFO inquiries
- Flashback Best of the Web: Are alien-human 'hybrids' already walking among us? Indeed, claims retired professor David Jacobs
- Bipartisan House group pushes for select committee, classified hearings into UFOs
- Flashback: Dutch publication interviews David Grusch
- Prosectuor reveals what the green 'aliens' in Peru really were
- NASA's approach to UFOs appears remarkably unscientific
- Kirsten Gillibrand wants to know the truth about aliens
- UFO whistleblower David Grusch's health records leaked: Coulthart
- Terrified Peruvian villagers claim they are under attack from 7ft-tall 'aliens' dubbed 'Face Peelers' as they plead with authorities to send backup
- Ryan Graves: My testimony to Congress on UAP was the tip of the iceberg
- A monumental UFO scandal is looming
- Shocking video shows UFO speed through thunderstorm at '2,000mph' as witness says it 'fastest thing I've ever seen'
- Famous Roswell UFO incident celebrates 75th anniversary
- UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
- Pressure mounts on House Intelligence Chairman following dismissive and baffling approach to 'credible and urgent' UFO whistleblower allegations
- Rep. Luna vows to get to bottom of UFO mystery, threatens to defund Pentagon bosses' salaries unless they reveal intel on secret alien ship crash program
- Best of the Web: Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures who slipped under the radar at Congressional hearing
- Crashed UFOs? Non-human 'biologics'? Professor asks: Where's the evidence?
- UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
- Hilary makes landfall, 30,000 plus emails destroyed
- Target attempts to lure back customers with new 'Straight White Male' pride collection
- Tiny Texas border town really sorry to hear about New York City struggling with a few thousand migrants
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
McDougall Creek wildfire forces 30,000 people to evacuate Kelowna, southern British Columbia, 16 August 2023
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
I didn't say ALL. I agree. Dominating the self is the worse. Healthy bodies are healthy minds n peacefilled hearts. The MIND breaks the body. The...
"Misinformation".......... oooooo, thats good Orwell....... One more booster should finish these dim bulb "doctors" off. I had some mol. bio...
Long story short, he’s going to front up at court this week suing the greens party. I hope he wins and the debate is quashed.
At least the Waterspout was NATURAL.
Those who entertain such pursuits should pay more attention to the weather.