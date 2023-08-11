© Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / AFP



Moon water?

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on FridayThe Russian lunar mission, the first since 1976,A Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, at 2:11 a.m. on Friday Moscow time (1111 GMT on Thursday).The lander was boosted out of Earth's orbit toward the moon over an hour later, at which point mission control took command of the craft, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.The lander is, Russia's space chief Yuri Borisov told state television, though the space agency previously pegged Aug. 23 as the landing date."Now we will wait for the 21st. I hope that a highly precise soft landing on the moon will take place," Borisov told workers at the Vostochny cosmodrome after the launch. "We hope to be first.", where scientists at NASA and other space agencies in recent years have detected traces of water ice in the region's shadowed craters.There is much riding on the Luna-25 mission, as the Kremlin says the West'sover the Ukraine war, many ofThe moonshot,, will also test the nation's growing independence in space after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraineto the project after Russia invaded Ukraine."Russia's aspirations towards the moon are mixed up in a lot of different things. I think first and foremost, it's an expression of national power on the global stage," Asif Siddiqi, professor of history at Fordham University, told Reuters.US astronaut Neil Armstrong gained renown in 1969 for being the first person to walk on the moon, but the Soviet Union's Luna-2 mission was the first spacecraft to reach the moon's surface in 1959, and the Luna-9 mission in 1966 was the first to make a soft landing there.Moscow then focused on exploring Mars and since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, Russia has not sent scientific probes beyond earth orbit.For centuries, astronomers have wondered about water on the moon, which is 100 times drier than the Sahara.Major powers such as the United States, China, India, Japan and the European Union have all been probing the moon in recent years.Rough terrain makes a landing there difficult, but the prize of discovering water ice could be historic. It could be used for fuel and oxygen, as well as for drinking water.Borisov said"My colleagues and I from China will move on to the next phase - the possibility of a manned mission to the Moon and the construction of a lunar base," he said.Maxim Litvak, head of the planning group for the Luna-25 scientific equipment, said the most important task was to land where no one else had landed - and to find water."There are signs of ice in the soil of the Luna-25 landing area," he said, adding that Luna-25 would work on the moon for at least an earth year, taking samples.Chandrayaan-3 is due to run experiments for two weeks.With a mass of 1.8 tons and carrying 31 kg (68 pounds) of scientific equipment, Luna-25