The landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed two people in Bolikhamxay province, some 200 km southeast from the Lao capital Vientiane, as authorities raced to help victims of floods in the central provinces of the country.Two people were killed by the landslide last Friday, while both of them had gone into a forested area to look for food. During the night, heavy and continuous rains caused a landslide at the mountain which killed both of them, according to local Bolikhamxay newspaper report on Monday.Local authorities are now racing to help the victims of the floods by providing food, drinking water and medicines.As part of efforts to deliver emergency aid to the victims, the Lao Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare will continue coordinating with provinces affected by the floods so that normalcy can be restored in these areas as soon as possible.The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Monday issued a warning, advising people across the country to monitor the weather and be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.