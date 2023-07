© Bonnie Jo Mount



Polar bear habitat around Svalbard Norway above average despite high temps in N. Atlantic, see image below Overall, the Barents Sea polar bear subpopulation region still has concentrated pack ice to the north and around Franz Josef Land in the east:Oddly, sea ice over the Barents Sea in 2016 at 20 July was much less than this year (see below), after a June of apparently unremarkable North Atlantic sea surface temperatures. the MOSJ website with data from this spring's research, as they have been doing for the last several years at least. Last year this chore was completed by 31 May and I reported on it in June