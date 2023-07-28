© Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP/Time.com



Putin's System of Soft Authoritarianism

Putin is not a Joseph Stalin, who can send millions to labor camps, arrest high-ranking officials on a whim, or has his close associates and their family members imprisoned or executed.

The Rule of Understandings and the Rule of Law

Russian Solidarism and Wholeness

It is not enough to analyze recent events or even the intricacies of political systems or a particular leader's political practice.

Nikolai Berdyaev, Russkaya ideya: Osovnyie problem Russkoi mysli XIX veka i nachala XX veka (Paris: YMCA Press, 1971), p. 89. Berdyaev, Russkaya ideya, p. 112. Russia's greatest and most influential pre-Soviet thinkers opposed the death penalty: Berdyaev, Russia's greatest religious philosopher Vladimir Solovev, Russia's foremost philosophical novelists Fyodor Dostoevskii and Lev Tolstoy, the magnificent traditional novelist Ivan Turgenev, among others. Berdyaev notes: "Tolstoy rightly believed that crime was a condition of the life of the state, as it was formed through history. He was shocked by the death penalty, as was Dostoevsky, as was Turgenev, as was V. Solovyov, as were all the best Russian people. Western people are not shocked, and execution does not cause them doubts, they even see it as a product of social instinct. We, thank God, were not so socialized. The Russians even had doubts about the justice of punishments in general. Dostoevsky defended punishment only because he saw the criminal's need for punishment in order to ease the pangs of conscience, and not for reasons of social utility. Tolstoy completely rejected trial and punishment, basing (this) on the Gospel." Berdyaev, Russkaya ideya, p. 155. Gordon M. Hahn, Russian Tselostnost': Wholeness in Russian Culture, Thought, History, and Politics, (London: Europe Books, 2022). Hahn, Russian Tselostnost': Wholeness in Russian Culture, Thought, History, and Politics, pp. 738-804; Gordon M. Hahn, The Russian Dilemma: Security, Vigilance, and Relations with the West from Ivan III to Putin (Jefferson, N.C.: McFarland Publsihers, 2021), pp. 352-363; and Gordon M. Hahn, "Working Paper: Russian Historical Tselostnost', Parts 1-3, Conclusion," Russian and Eurasian Politics, 13 April 2023, https://gordonhahn.com/2023/04/13/working-paper-russian-historical-tselostnost-parts-1-3-conclusion/.

