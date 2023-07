© Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP/Time.com



Putin's System of Soft Authoritarianism

Putin is not a Joseph Stalin, who can send millions to labor camps, arrest high-ranking officials on a whim, or has his close associates and their family members imprisoned or executed.

The Rule of Understandings and the Rule of Law

Russian Solidarism and Wholeness

It is not enough to analyze recent events or even the intricacies of political systems or a particular leader's political practice.

There is much confusion and scratching of the head surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin's seeming 'weakness', laxity, or permissiveness in hesitating to arrest two-day mutineer and Wagner PMC chief Yevgenii Prigozhin. Recent reports from Russia indicate that Prigozhin has been back in Russia, despite his supposed exile to Belarus along with some 10,000 Wagner fighters. Initially, in the wake of the mutiny's dissolution Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman stated to Russian journalists that Prigozhin was to go to Belarus as part of the deal hashed out between Putin and his former associate by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenka. Reports and photographs of a camp or base being erected for the exiled or redeployed Wagner troops in Belarus were published. But now it emerges that Prigozhin and 35 Wagner commanders and staff met with Putin in the Kremlin on June 29th and discussed what had happened and what the future would be for Wagner and perhaps for Prigozhin himself. In the meeting, Putin stressed both legal issues as well as the mutiny's violation of an 'agreement' between himself and Prigozhin. [1] Some propose that this boils down to some sort of softness in Putin's personality, at least towards long-time friends and associates. Others conjecture that this is evidence of Putin's political weakness, declining power, and failing control over his system, the so-called 'Sistema'.As a preface it must be said that we make a mistake if we expect Russian political actors to behave as, say, American, other Western, or even many non-Western politicians might.That said, the three non-situational factors facilitating impunity that I would like to suggest are: (1) the relatively soft form of the Putin system's authoritarianism; (2) a tendency towards 'arbitrary' rule and limited emphasis on following the letter of the law, and (3) a cultural preference for unity or wholeness rather than disunity, pluralism, and conflict.First,. Putin is either portrayed as an all-powerful dictator or a ruthless mafia don. Although there is occasional leaning in this direction and therefore a small element of truth regarding such aspects of Putin's rule as is the case in all caricatures, they are gravely mistaken simplifications that distort more than they realistically depict matters as is also the case in caricatures.As I have been arguing for two decades, Putin is a soft-to-medium range authoritarian leader,. Analogies with Stalin or Hitler are completely misplaced and, indeed, downright absurd. Putin's soft authoritarian Sistema is— sometimes called 'national character.' He has been artfully balancing not just between the republican and authoritarian personalist forms of rule for more than two decades.In Putin's once soft now more mid-range authoritarian system,. While he is surely the most powerful player in the system and has numerous institutional, legal, coercive, economic, and media resources at his disposal that others in the system lack,of the kind noted above as long as they do not threaten his hegemony over the system. Moreover,. Personal relations with other actors matter to him. He rarely if ever has retaliated harshly against a former close associate.In treading carefully in the matter of dealing with Prigozhin's de jure betrayal,, being sure not to provoke panic within the elite, disturb military function and morale, [and] leave his options open. By its very nature, soft-to-midrange authoritarianism requires taking into account situational factors. Thus, Putin's restraint is also explained together and as a result of somewhat limited powers that Putin must gauge the political consequences of cracking down harshly on Prigozhin and the other 'musicians' of Wagner who participated in the 'march for justice. They are regarded by Russians and, according to his own words, Putin himself as patriots who have served admirably in the 'special military operation' in Ukraine.Putin's June 29th meeting with Prigozhin and 35 Wagner commanders and management staff was an attempt to look particularly Prigozhin in the eye in orderin response to the Russian high military command's attempt essentially to corporately raid 'his' company. This raises the second explanation: Russian culture's preference for particularism over strict rule of law.Russians place high value on. This is part of what is sometimes called the Russian historical pattern of 'arbitrary rule' contrasted with the Western pattern of the rule of law and constitutionality —"Pity for the fallen, for the humiliated and offended, compassion are very Russian traits," he observed. [2] In this way the strict, technical application of the law found in the West is often replaced in Russia by, where personal relationships with perpetrators and defendants and extenuating circumstances often trump carrying out the letter of the law precisely or even at all. In short, Putin's Sistema relies less on the rule of law and more on what Russians, including officials, openly refer toThese areamong and between, leaders, various clans and interests sometimes backed by law, sometimes very much not.This means that a mutiny such as Prigozhin's isthan it is seen through the prism of Russian law or the constitution. Putin stated that there is a Wagner "group" but it "does not exist juridically", since there is no provision in Russian law for private military companies (which Wagner really was not and thus is beside the point), which he seemed to suggest the State Duma ought to begin work on. Nevertheless, he offered the Wagner commanders to gather the fighters "in one place and continue to serve under their direct commander" (not Prigozhin), without any mention of under what legal aegis it should be allowed to function. [3] In other words. Matters may be couched in strictly legal terms publicly, but behind the scenes the pivotal issue is whether Prigozhin violated an informal understanding and perhaps whether he did so first without justification or in response to his partners' own violation of the perceived understanding.Although revolts have not been treated with mercy and pardons by Russian rulers throughout all of Russian history,. Prigozhin's failed revolt would not be the first in recent decades in which insurrectionists might enjoy impunity. In a much stricter Soviet legal environment several political coup attempts against the great Soviet reformer Mikhail Gorbachev went unpunished during his 'perestroika' era: an aborted possible autumn 1987 military coup, the March 1988 Nina Andreyeva affair, the June 1991 'constitutional coup', and finally even the August 1991 Party-state apparat coup against Gorbachev and Russian Federation President Boris Yeltsin. After the resulting collapse of the communist Party-state regime and ultimately the Soviet state itself, all of the coup plotters were set free without trial. The same occurred after the October 1993 myatezh or revolt against Yeltsin led by his vice president and former military officer Aleksandr Rutskoi, Supreme Soviet Chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov, and many of the Soviets' deputies.In the pre-Soviet Russian Imperial era, failed palace coups and revolutions such as the constitutionalists' plot against Empress-select Anna Ioannovna in 1730 and the 1825 Decembrist revolt - saw very different punishments meted out to the conspirators. In the former, the leaders were constantly harassed and eventually arrested, with the leader Prince Dmitrii Golitsyn imprisoned on apparently trumped up charges many years after the event. Six leaders of the Decembrist uprising were hanged, and thousands were exiled to Siberia.The somewhat failed 1905 revolution saw no one punished and led to an eventually aborted regime transformation, suggesting the more recent pattern of impunity. One might recall the case of Vera Zasulich, the pre-revolutionary Socialist Revolutionary, who in 1878 attempted to assassinate the governor of St. Petersburg and was acquitted by a jury won over by the moral sincerity of her political motives and social conscience. Russians, in Berdyaev's words, are less legalistic than Western people: [4] Similarly, there is an element of the religious belief that triumphs over cold 'eye for an eye' justice in matters of life and death,Putting aside the American Civil War in which the southern Confederacy's leaders were given immunity from prosecution, the recent 'insurrection' in the US, 1/6, really a riot provoked by the FBI and the Democrat Party-state, is a case in point of cold justice or the rule of law gone awry.Thus, rather than mercy, pardons, and dropped cases, we have seen an aggressive, over-the-top pursuit of anyone even remotely connected or near the events of the 'insurrection.' This aggressive posture, of course, may be driven by the fact that the 'insurrection' was a fake organized by the Democrat Party-state itself which infiltrated its FBI and other agents into leadership positions of the small, generally non-violent groups that merely sought to enter the Capitol building, not destroy the U.S.'s constitutional republican regime.This is a question of the weight of background cultural factors and immediate situational ones. I am concerned here with the former, another of which is Russia's aspiration to wholeness.In my most recent book Russian Tselostnost': Wholeness in Russian Culture, Thought, History, and Politics I argued that there is a Russian aspiration to wholeness that results from religious and other cultural orientations valuing unity and is. I delineated four types of wholeness or tselostnost' in Russian culture and thought: [6] In relation to the impunity of mutineers like Prigozhin or other Russian putschists, rebels and the like, the type of wholeness at issue, I contend, is solidarist tselostnost' or. I would argue that the strong preference or cultural norm or value of national political solidarity - having evolved out of the Russian struggle to overcome the dangers of internal disunity - could be at play in decisions to pardon or simply release those involved in political mutinies, revolts and such.Again,. For example, Yeltsin may have released the August 1991 and October 1993 putschists for fear of further splitting society and state and thereby prompting another round of political infighting and coups that might lead to the breakup of the Russian Federation as had happened with its state predecessor, the USSR. Similarly, Gorbachev may have foregone criminal or serious political consequences for the early political plots against his general secretaryship in order to preserve the sacred value of Party unity at a time when he was attempting to implement potentially destabilizing reforms. In the case of Prigozhin,, exemplified by such measures as National Unity Day, the annual May 9th mass Victory Day celebrations, and even his repeated calls for political solidarity and even a kind of historical unity. [7] Thus, in his speech to the Russian people and military officers during and after Prigozhin's revolt,. Similarly, in deciding to convene a meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner personnel on June 29th we see Putin laboring to stop up small wholes in the image of unity required by the Russian aspiration to and norm of solidarist tselostnost' and so reinforce a Russian solidarity thrown into doubt by the myatezh.Cultural factors shaped by centuries of history are at least [as] important in helping to understand foreign politics. Russian politics's differences with our own are deeply rooted in Russia's own history, culture and political culture and Western analysts are at a loss to understand her and drive us into conflict with her based on the false assumptions they are deluded by as a result of ignorance of almost all of them regarding Russian history and culture.