Two people have died in a plane crash which saw an aircraft crash and burst into flames while fighting Greek wildfires on the island of Evia.Footage managed to capture the moment the aircraft came down near Platanistos and Karystos, two villages in Evia.An emergency response helicopter is en route to the crash site to assess the situation.The Greek government said in a statement: "The loss of the lives of Air Force Officers and firefighting aircraft operators, in the line of duty and while attempting to protect the lives and property of citizens, as well as the environment of our country, is deeply saddening."Our thoughts are with their families and colleagues, to whom we extend our most sincere condolences."The terrifying clip appears to show a small aircraft crashing into a tree as it swoops towards the ground. Just before it erupts in a fiery ball on the hillside, the pilot appears to attempt to pull the plane up to safety.According to initial reports, two people were on board at the time. The aircraft is said to belong to the Greek Air Force's 355th Tactical Transport Squadron.