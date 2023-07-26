Rieckhoff suggested that wasn't enough back then and the authorities should go further this time.

"A lot of Americans are up for grabs."A talking head on MSNBC has called for a post 9/11 style government crackdown as a means of winning "a battle for hearts and minds" of Americans who might turn against the leftist mindset and become overly patriotic."A lot of Americans are up for grabs. I wouldn't dismiss it as just something only people on the right or watching Fox News latch on to. We are in a battle for hearts and minds and there people are on the fence," Rieckhoff asserted."I think the parallels of 9/11 are important. We talked about this before. After 9/11, the laws didn't work. They made massive changes to respond to a new threat," Rieckhoff said.He continued, "I think we have to face the fact that many structures, laws and policies may not work. After 9/11 we created the Department of Homeland Security, there was the Patriot Act. There was massive change in our entire society to face the number one threat, or at least what was communicated as the number one threat."Rieckhoff then claimed that Americans on the right, such as former Trump National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn are "continually calling for violence."Watch: