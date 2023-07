too horrific to reproduce.

America's first ever elected transgender lawmaker has been charged with horrific child sex offenses after allegedly getting her daycare worker to send her explicit photos of toddlers in her care.Groves was reportedly in a relationship with Laughton, and the two had discussed the sexual photographs of children in more thanThe former couple shared warped fantasies about sexual acts they wanted to perform on the children and discussed them in graphic detail, it is alleged.According to documents Laughton told Groves to touch a child's genitals, so she took a picture and sent it to her for 'sexual gratification'.She is accused of taking naked pictures of the three- to five-year-old children and disseminating them, according to charging documents.The charge of sexual exploitation of children can lead to a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.Nashua Police Department began an investigation into the allegations after receiving an anonymous tip off.State laws prohibited convicted felons from holding office until the final discharge of their sentence.In 2012, she was elected along with two Democrats - David Cole and Mary Gorman - to represent the Hillsborgouh 31 district. The three all received more votes than both Republican challengers, Elizabeth Van Twuyver and Richard Heitmiller.Despite her criminal past, Laughton still ran for a second term in 2022 and was elected to represent Nashua, New Hampshire. She was elected to represent the Hillsborough 3 district along with Democrats Cote and Fred Davis. Republican Joost Baumeister lost earning one of the three seats by about 100 votes.Laughton has blamed her past criminal behavior on mental illness and untreated conditions. When she resigned her House seat in 2022, she posted a video to social media about her issues.'As of today, I'm no longer a state representative which is very disappointing, but I'm going to come back to it,' Laughton said, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader . 'I will be attending mental health court and getting some counseling and trying to get my life back on track. I'm not perfect. Even in the future I still won't be perfect but I will be a better version of myself and better able to handle situations that come my way. In two years, the next state election, I will run for state representative again.'