Ten soldiers are among 25 people to have been killed by wildfires in the mountainous Béjaïa and Bouïra regions of Algeria, as a heatwave spreads across north Africa and southern Europe.About 7,500 firefighters were trying to bring the flames under control, authorities said, adding that about 1,500 people had been evacuated.Algeria's interior ministry said operations were under way to put out fires in six provinces and asked for people to "avoid areas affected by the fires" and to report new blazes on freephone numbers."Civil protection services remain mobilised until the fires are completely extinguished," the ministry said.The defence ministry said 10 soldiers were killed in the fires, but provided no further details.