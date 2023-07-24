© Maxim Shemetov/ Reuters



Russia's air defence forces have "suppressed" a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, the Russian defence ministry has announced, accusing Kyiv of launching a "terrorist act" against the country's capital.The attack early on Monday came a day after Ukraine vowed to "retaliate" for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.the Russian defence ministry said.Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone strikeslocal time (01:00 GMT).The Russian TASS news agency said thaton Likhacheva Street near one of Moscow's main ring roads.The Reuters news agency reportedbefore the reported attacks.The RIA Novosti news agency posted a video of the business centre, with some damage visible to the top of the tall building.The road around it was closed.Moscow lies around 500km (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border but have been hit by several drone attacks this year, with one even hitting the Kremlin in May.Meanwhile in Ukraine, Russian forces have pounded the the port city of Odesa since Moscow quit a deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea last week.The latest strike on the city on Sunday killed two people and severely damaged a historic cathedral.Clergymen rescued icons from rubble inside the badly damaged Transfiguration Cathedral, which was demolished under Stalin in 1936 and rebuilt in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.The Ukrainian government condemned the cathedral strike as a "war crime", saying it had been "destroyed twice: by Stalin and Putin".President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged retaliation: "They will definitely feel this," he said."We cannot allow people around the world to get used to terrorist attacks," Zelenskyy added in his evening speech late on Sunday."The target of all these missiles is not just cities, villages or people. Their target is humanity and the foundations of our entire European culture."