Authorities have taken action againston suspicion of extremism, his wife claims...Igor Strelkov, a controversial former Donbass militia commander, was detained in Moscow on Friday amid an investigation into, according to news outlets and family members. The soldier-turned-blogger is also known by his real name,Citing sources, newspaper RBK reported that theStrelkov became the focus of international attention in 2014 while serving as, which was then unrecognized.which crashed in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board. In November 2022, a Dutch court sentenced Strelkov in absentia to a life term in prison.and claimed it was an attempt to whitewash possible Ukrainian guilt.Strelkov's lawyer confirmed his detention, according to RBK. Sources in law enforcement claimed that the arrest was based on a criminal complaint filed by a former member of the Wagner private military company.A message posted on Strelkov's social media, which was signed by his wife, said she had learned about the detention from the concierge of their apartment block. Unidentified friends said Strelkov was suspected of extremism, according to the message.Other Russian news outlets later confirmed the news about Strelkov's detention, citing their own sources.amid the conflict with Ukraine.Earlier this year, Strelkov was involved in a public feud with Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group.although the pair could not reach agreement over which position he would take.Prigozhin is now viewed as a pariah in Russia after staging a brief mutiny last month. He ordered some of his men to march on Moscow with the stated goal of replacing senior Russian generals. Moscow branded Prigozhin a traitor, but allowed him to leave the country to avoid major bloodshed.Strelkov has also had tensions with fellow members of his 'Club of Angry Patriots' online group over his criticism of Wagner troops.