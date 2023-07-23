About 2,000 penguins are found dead on the coast of eastern Uruguay in the last 10 days.It is still a mystery as to what caused the mass deaths. Local authorities said the Magellanic penguins died in the Atlantic Ocean and were carried to shore by the current. 90% of the dead birds are young, without fat reserves and with empty stomachs.They died on their wintry migratory path from southern Argentina to the east coast of Brazil. All samples tested negative for bird flu. A similar die-off occurred last year in Brazil. Experts estimate that over-fishing or the weather could be the cause.