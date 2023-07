Who in their right mind would want to be a police officer in a city run by Democrats or silly progressives who seemingly lack any understanding of how to protect law-abiding, tax-paying citizens from thieves, lunatics, and thugs?You know things are bad when the police union leader in Los Angeles vents on Facebook in a post about hostile City Council members, advising departing members of the police force to find jobs in communities where the political leadership "understands your worth."Sandoz said,Sandoz represents approximately 9,000 police officers. Since 2019, the metro area has seen a surge in crime and homelessness and has lost over 1,000 officers.Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore has blamed the officer exodus on "anti-police sentiments that grew after the law enforcement killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in recent years," according to Los Angeles Times Sandoz's displeasure with the progressive city leadership comes as the union continues to discuss a new labor contract for officers.Demonizing and defunding police has consequences. Perhaps it's time to hold progressive politicians accountable for failed 'defund the police' movements that have transformed some metro areas nationwide into crime-ridden 'hellholes.'